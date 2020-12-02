The latest episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is called ‘Alignment’. The title is quite apt because it follows the crew as they discover that an evolving theory correctly describes two man-made anomalies — which are supposedly landmarks, designed to direct one to the Money Pit. So are you done with episode 4 yet? If yes, you must be wondering what can unfold in the future. For some more insights, let us check out what the 5th episode has in store for viewers.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 5 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 8 Episode 5 is slated to air on December 8, 2020, at 9/8c on the History Channel.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 5 Online?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site, and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have plenty of options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, Sling Tv, and Philo Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 7 of the show, and there is a good chance that Season 8 will be added to the platform as well, once it finishes airing on the History Channel. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 4 Recap:

Episode 4 sheds further light on the Knights Templar theory. If you have followed the show, you will know that the Laginas have spent several hours searching for proof, which might hint that there were activities of the Knights Templar on the island. In one of the theories, it is suspected that the Medieval Christian Sect had hidden treasure on the site. The researchers had previously said that there is a geometric figure in Nicolas Poussin’s paintings — which might point to the buried treasure. Apparently, the figure is an equivalent of a treasure map.

In the fourth episode, the team discovers a certain line that originates from Jerusalem, through Versaille, and culminates at Oak Island. The crew believes that this could shed light on the Oak Island mystery. According to them, the Knights Templar dug up Solomon’s treasure, comprising Menorah, which might have been transported to North America for safekeeping. Maybe, the Menorah still lies concealed in the murky depths of the island. And apparently, there is a complex method to dig up Oak Island — which includes a lot of math (three concentric and halves and it goes on…)

The Laginas try their hands at digging but find only piles of rocks. They continue to explore the co-ordinates while Gary Drayton and Jack Begley discover axes, which might be centuries old. Well, the group sure does not lose heart! But what about the Oxen Trail they discovered in episode 3? We hope the future episodes will cover more of that as well!

