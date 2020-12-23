The latest episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is called ‘Mounding Evidence’. The Laginas discover a stone roadway, located under the swamp. They trace the track and it leads the team out to sea to investigate how far it goes. So are you done with episode 7 yet? If yes, you must be wondering what can unfold in the future. For some more insights, let us check out what the 8th episode has in store for viewers.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 8 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 8 Episode 8 is slated to air on December 29, 2020, at 9/8c on the History Channel. The upcoming episode is called ‘High on the Bog’.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 8 Online?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site, and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have plenty of options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, Sling Tv, and Philo Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 7 of the show, and there is a good chance that Season 8 will be added to the platform as well, once it finishes airing on the History Channel. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 7 Recap:

Fans of the show might know that the crew of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ has been researching the fact that there might be a burnt ship buried in the murky depths of the swamp. The swamp holds a number of clues to the buried treasure and has many so many riddles yet to be solved by treasure hunters. The team has also taken out various seismic scans, who hold evidence of strange anomaly. They believe that there might be a Spanish galleon packed with treasure lying at the bottom of the pit. Amidst all the mysteries, the Laginas also need to decide the Halpern’s map, which indicates several boulders that can lead to the Money Pit.

In the 7th episode, the team discovers a roadway to the sea. They think that the seafarers might have used this path to unload treasure. And when they find a potbelly stove piece, they are sure that it belongs to the sunken ship. Again, we also follow the team as they try to interpret the meaning behind the hidden Chinese coin. Yes, in season 8, the theories get wilder than ever! And we cant wait to see how the season progresses from here!

