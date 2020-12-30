The latest episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is called ‘High on the Bog’. The Laginas discover a possible slipway, tucked away in the swamp. As a result, the team is inspired to excavate further. This is when the crew makes a shocking realization. Apparently, Zena’s map may have been pointing to the elusive Treasure Vault all along. So are you done with episode 8 yet? If yes, you must be wondering what can unfold in the future. For some more insights, let us check out what the 9th episode has in store for viewers.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 9 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 8 Episode 9 is slated to air on January 5, 2021, at 9/8c on the History Channel.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Rock, Paper, Serpents’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by History: “Excavation uncovers more evidence that the stone structure in the swamp could be a roadway, and analysis of the serpent mound has it dating back to the Templars, suggesting it may be one of the most important features discovered in North America.”

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 9 Online?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site, and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have plenty of options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, Sling Tv, and Philo Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 7 of the show, and there is a good chance that Season 8 will be added to the platform as well, once it finishes airing on the History Channel. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 8 Recap:

Here is the official synopsis of the 8th episode as surmised by the History Channel: “Discovery of a possible slipway in the swamp reinforces the team’s eagerness to excavate further; the team is shocked when it learns Zena’s map may have been pointing to the elusive Treasure Vault all along.” The Laginas and their crew work on Erin Helton’s theory –which is an interpretation of Zena Halpern’s map. She claims that the strategically placed boulders must be directing them to a certain site. She then asks the team to dig anywhere near the Money Pit. However, they do not find anything and leaves the spot disheartened. Apparently, the team needs to reassess its theories in the near future.

Read More: Movies Like National Treasure