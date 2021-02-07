‘The Equalizer’ is a crime drama that revolves around Robyn McCall, a former CIA agent, who now is an active mother diligently devoted to her daughter. But her previous work mentor William comes back and provides her with an offer to work in a private security firm, which she declines. She doesn’t seem interested in reoccupying her role in a job that lacked competence and direction. She is instead invested in saving people she couldn’t rescue before and subsequently forms a team of three, including a hacker and sharpshooter. Together, they solve cases and fight injustice. As one might expect from a CBS drama, it is earnest and perfunctorily written, with solid action sequences. If you want details about the first episode of ‘The Equalizer’ season 1, you’ve come to the right place.

The Equalizer Episode 1 Release Date

‘The Equalizer’ episode 1 will release on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at 10/9c on CBS. After the season premiere, the show will follow a weekly release pattern, with new episodes releasing every Sunday. Every episode has a runtime of 50 minutes.

Where to Watch The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 1?

If you have a cable connection, you can watch the episode on CBS at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also check the show out on the CBS’ official website or CBS All Access if television isn’t an option. Cord cutters can opt for other options like Fubo TV and DirecTV.

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of season 1 of ‘The Equalizer’ is titled ‘The Equalizer,’ which will introduce Robyn McCall and her life after a very long and arduous career as a CIA operative. She puts up with her daughter Delilah Winter and Aunt Fry as the pair becomes the central focus of her life. Robyn and Delilah will visit a shopping center where she would receive a note from her ex-colleague, William Bishop. He will try to convince her to work with him, but her faith in the law died long back, which will render his proposition futile.

Robyn will subsequently run into a girl named Jewel, who is engaged in a fight with a man. She’d ask the girl if she’s okay, to which she’d say yes, implying Robyn to leave, but the ex-law woman would obviously not listen and will secretly end up following the pair. The events that follow might lead up to a death related to Detective Marcus Dante‘s murder investigation.

The Equalizer Cast

The cast of ‘The Equalizer’ includes Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, a.k.a. “The Equalizer,” a divorced single mother who endorses justice while seeking vengeance for unforgivable evil crimes committed. Chris Noth essays the role of William Bishop, a quirky ex–CIA director. Tory Kittles plays Marcus Dante, an intelligent and cunning NYPD detective. Lorraine Toussaint stars as Frieda “Aunt Fry” Lascombe, Robyn’s wise aunt, who lives with Robyn and Delilah. Liza Lapira plays Melody Chu; a former Air Force sniper turned bar owner and a colleague of Robyn. Adam Goldberg portrays Harry Keshegian. Here’s a trailer for the show!

Read More: Best Crime TV Shows