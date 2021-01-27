In the penultimate episode of season 5, Filip finds out from Marco that his mother was not trying to kill herself in despair but was escaping. However, Naomi is still in deep trouble. Amos and Clarissa finally manage to leave Earth, while Avasarala may have another shot at becoming the Secretary-General. There is a recap at the end that will help you jog your memory. Curious to know more about the season finale? Well, here is everything you need to know!

The Expanse Season 5 Finale Release Date

The season finale, i.e., ‘The Expanse’ season 5 episode 10 will release on February 3, 2021, at 12 am ET on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to Watch The Expanse Season 5 Finale?

You can watch ‘The Expanse’ season 5 episode 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Expanse Season 5 Finale Spoilers

‘The Expanse’ season 5 episode 10 is titled ‘Nemesis Games.’

Episode 9 ends with Naomi going back to the frays of her ship, while Razorback AKA The Screaming Firehawk and the Rocinante are on their way to the Chetzemoka. In the season finale, we will know if Naomi can avert the disaster. Marco and Filip may have other plans to deal with her. On Luna, the political scenario will shape up further in the tenth episode. In the upcoming episode, we will also see if Drummer’s crew engages in a battle with the Roci since Karal is keeping a hard watch on them to ensure their loyalty to Marco Inaros.

The Expanse Season 5 Episode 9 Recap

The ninth episode of season 5 is titled ‘Winnipesaukee.’ Amos and Clarissa make it to “The Estates” at Winnipesaukee, where they find a shuttle that may be able to take them to Luna. Erich and a few more people join them, and Clarissa does not want to leave anyone behind. After taking many risks, they manage to get the shuttle up and running, and finally, Amos is back in space. As for Naomi’s ship, Karal alerts Marco about the modified distress call they received from the Chetzemoka.

Marco is convinced that Naomi is still alive. He orders Drummer’s crew to “hunt” down the Rocinante and destroy it, which sets off Drummer’s dilemma to a more uncomfortable swing. On the Luna, a “no-confidence” vote is scheduled as David Paster’s cabinet is further divided following the attack on the Pallas Station. He starts planning the follow-up strikes, but Avasarala’s passionate speech moves the others who realize that they are “better than this” and do not want to be part of any future attacks.

Avasarala’s name as the next Secretary-General starts to come up again while she plans for what lies ahead. She also acknowledges Arjun’s death. Naomi’s ship is still a bomb, and she is trying to figure out a way to warn the others and also prevent the explosion. However, she still has a long way to go before she contains the situation. Naomi manages to make her helmet into a radar device and sees that the Screaming Firehawk is headed towards her. At the end of the episode, we see her walking back to the frays of her ship, possibly with another plan.

Marco tells Filip the truth about Naomi, saying that she did not jump out of the airlock without a purpose but was using the “hard vacuum transit” to get to the Chetzemoka. All this time, he was shaken by Naomi’s apparent death but is broken when he learns what it means; Naomi has abandoned them again even though she knew it would kill Cyn in the process. In the end, we see an extremely agitated and hurt Filip being consoled by Marco.

