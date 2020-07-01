While most of the industry is only starting to include people of color in mainstream productions, BET has been busy making some incredibly inclusive television shows that offer a strong alternative to majoritarian works. The network is known for producing quality television series for a mostly African-American audience, featuring African-American characters and cast members. This goes a long way in varied representations. ‘The Family Business‘ is yet another high-end BET production.

‘The Family Business’ is created by Carl Weber, the author of the best selling crime drama novels that the show is based on. The series revolves around an affluent family that operates an exotic car dealership in New York. However, that is just their business on paper. The Duncan family is also involved in a shady and dangerous double-life that they “live at night.” When a major problem approaches, the family is forced to resolve their internal differences and band together. The series sees the head of the family, L.C. Duncan retiring and his son, Orlando taking over the reins.

The character of L.C. Duncan is essayed by Ernie Hudson. Hudson is known for appearing in a vast number of prominent productions such as ‘Miss Congeniality,’ ‘Oz,’ and ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife.’ Next, Valerie Pettiford plays the character of Charlotte Duncan, the matriarch. Some of the other cast members of the television series include Armand Assante, Darrin Henson, and Emilio Rivera.

The Family Business Filming Locations

‘The Family Business’ revolves around the Duncan family, who runs an exotic car dealership in New York. Hence, most of the series is set in New York. Thus, it is natural for viewers to wonder where the show is filmed. Is it actually filmed in New York? If not, where has it been shot?

California

Well, this may come as a surprise to many. ‘The Family Business’ is actually filmed in the state of California. The reason that this may come as a shock to several people is two-fold. Firstly, the story is set in New York but not filmed there. However, this is nothing new given the fact that several Hollywood productions set elsewhere are actually filmed in California. Next, a lot of BET productions like ‘The Oval‘ are filmed in Atlanta. Several of them are filmed in Tyler Perry Studios. The fact that ‘The Family Business’ is not even filmed in Atlanta is another reason for the filming locations of ‘The Family Business’ to come as a surprise to many.

Unfortunately, there is not much information available regarding the specific filming locations of ‘The Family Business.’ Hence, we cannot tell you which specific places the show is filmed in. IMDb has revealed that filming is undertaken at Long Island, Santa Clarita, and Los Angeles. Have a look at the following behind-the-scenes photos:

