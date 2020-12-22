‘The Family Chantel’ is TLC’s reality tv series that is created as a spin-off to the channel’s superhit title, ’90 Day Fiance’. The show follows its stars, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, and their families as they juggle the complexities of an intercultural marriage. Its first season premiered on July 22, 2019, which was then followed by a second season that premiered in October 2020. Now that season 2 has ended, let’s cover the details of the next edition.

The Family Chantel Season 3 Release Date:

‘The Family Chantel’ season 2 premiered on October 12, 2020, on TLC. It wrapped up with its 10th episode on December 14, 2020. Although the show has not been renewed for a new season yet, we expect news on the next edition in the coming months. The show has progressed to garner a loyal fanbase and had left off several loose storylines in the season 2 finale. Therefore, if given a green light soon enough, we can expect ‘The Family Chantel’ season 3 to premiere sometime in 2021.

The Family Chantel Season 3 Cast: Who Can be in it?

The lead cast of the reality show comprises the couple, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. Chantel and Pedro had appeared in the fourth season of ’90 Day Fiance’ and had eventually been featured in ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ The married couple’s family members consist of Karen Everett, Thomas Everett, River Everett, Winter Everett, Jah, Lydia Jimeno, Nicole Jimeno, Royal Everett, and Angenette. Season 3 is expected to see the entire cast making a comeback.

What Can The Family Chantel Season 3 be About?

Chantel and Pedro grew closer to each other when Chantel had taken a trip to the Dominican Republic. The two got secretly engaged, with Pedro later moving to Atlanta, Georgia. Currently, the couple resides there on a K1 visa. ‘The Family Chantel’ follows this couple as they navigate their intercultural marriage.

In season 2, tensions reach a boiling point when Chantel and her family apparently upstage Angenette at her wedding. However, the ceremony is completed without any additional drama. Her relationship with Pedro is also almost trouble-free throughout the season. On the other hand, back in the Dominican Republic, Alejandro makes a promise to Nicole that she needs him to keep in order to prove her mother wrong. During Royal and Angenette’s wedding, Karen embarks on a mission to get answers. Chantel and Karen get into a massive argument with Angenette’s mom.

So where does the story go from here? Season 3 is expected to document the aftermath of the aforementioned events. It will additionally continue to follow the Chantels as they overcome several more issues while attempting to stick close to each other.

Read More: Are Royal and Angenette From The Family Chantel Still Together?