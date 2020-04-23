‘The Flash’ season 6 revolves around Barry Allen, AKA The Flash, as the superhero crime-fighter sets out to rid Central City of crime and chaos, brought upon by local criminals, along with multiple super-villains who possess superhuman abilities. In the latest episode, titled ‘So Long and Goodnight,’ Joe faces a near-death experience after Rag Doll attacks him not once but twice. Rag Doll then kidnaps Cecille and straps her to a chair attached to a pressure-bomb, but Joe takes her place. Sue and Ralph reunite.

After dealing with Rag Doll, Barry takes Cecille to a safe location on Joe’s request. Joe finally agrees to take witness protection and goes away without meeting his daughter. Meanwhile, Mirror Iris kicks Barry out of their house after he refuses to use his powers to make her talk to Joe. Also, we learn that Singh is actually Mirror Singh. Carver refuses to apologize to Eva, infuriating her further. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘The Flash’ Season 6 Episode 17? Well, keep reading!

The Flash Season 6 Episode 17 Release Date

‘The Flash’ season 6 episode 17 will release on April 28, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on CW Network.

Where to Watch The Flash Season 6 Episode 17 Online?

You can watch ‘The Flash’ season 6 episode 17 by tuning to CW at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on CW’s official website and the CW app.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘The Flash’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

The Flash Season 6 Episode 17 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Liberation.’

The upcoming episode will be focused on Iris and Barry’s relationship. Fans have been waiting for weeks for Barry to realize that the Iris he spends time with daily, is not his wife but an imposter, Mirror Iris, sent by Eva, the megalomaniac. In all honesty, blaming him would be unfair as the poor guy has been struggling to deal with the attenuation of his Speed Force. Let the man catch some break!

Moving on, it seems like the creators have heard the fan-prayers as the next episode might feature a mask-off moment when Barry might see through Mirror Iris’ web of lies and come to the realization that his wife is missing. He might also discover that she has been trapped in the Mirror-Verse, and we can expect to see him embarking on a rescue mission to bring back the love of his life, Iris West.

It’s also possible that Barry might get sucked in the Mirror-Verse, but since everything is working backward, his speed force might regenerate instead of depleting. Once he saves his wife, what does this whole ordeal mean for their marriage? Will it affect their relationship to the point of no return? Gear up for an intense and emotional episode that can have tragic consequences on the married life of Iris and Barry. Also, Eva might go even crazier and plan a deathly move, which can have a massive impact on the lives of Barry, Iris, and the rest of the people.

Check out the promo below!

Read More: Where Was The Flash Filmed?