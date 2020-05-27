ABC’s prime-time series, ‘The Genetic Detective’ is a fascinating documentary that combines genealogy with true crime. It features genealogist CeCe Moore and her work with the DNA technology company, Parabon NanoLabs. Each episode follows CeCe and her team as they help police departments to track a suspected criminal’s family tree and reveal their identity. For instance, the premiere episode tackles a three-decade-old cold case in Seattle, which was solved by CeCe in 2018. We will get to its details later in our recap section. And if you have already watched it, here are the details for the next week’s episode.

The Genetic Detective Episode 2 Release Date:

‘The Genetic Detective’ episode 2 will premiere on June 2, 2020, on ABC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

The Genetic Detective Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode is titled ‘Hunt for the Runaway Killer’ and it features the 1998 cold case of the murder of mother-daughter duo, Sherri and Megan Scherer, from New Madrid, Missouri. In March 1998, the bodies of Sherri and her 12-year-old daughter were discovered with fatal gunshot wounds. When authorities started their investigation, they found out that this was not an isolated incident. CeCe and her team were able to connect the murders to a serial killer who had orchestrated a shooting in Dyer County, Tennessee; raped and killed 28-year-old Genevieve Zitricki in South Carolina; and molested a 14-year-old girl in Memphis.

Where to Watch The Genetic Detective Episode 2 Online?

‘The Genetic Detective’ drops new episodes every Tuesday night at 10 pm EST on ABC. If you have a cable connection, you can watch the episodes live on your tv screens at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, you can also catch the already released episodes online on ABC’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, live-streaming, cable-free platforms include Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV.

The Genetic Detective Episode 1 Recap

The premiere episode is titled ‘The Case of the Missing Lovebirds’. In 1987, a teenage couple vanished without a trace in Seattle, Washington. When the authorities tried to track them down, they discovered their bodies in different counties, accompanied by the couple’s abandoned car, containing gloves and twist ties. The cops collected DNA from the evidence but at that time, forensics technology wasn’t advanced enough to offer much help. However, the specimens were preserved and 30 years later, CeCe entered the scene.

The victims of the murder were Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg. In 2018, Snohomish County detective Rick Sharf contacted CeCe and she used the DNA from Tanya’s rape kit to unveil the murderer. In the episode, CeCe recounts how her team had created a DNA phenotyping report and connected it to truck driver William Talbot II. The DNA was a full match from the crime scene and Skagit County authorities arrested him almost immediately. In July 2019, Talbott was sentenced to life without parole. The episode also includes recorded interviews with Jay’s parents, Gordon and Leona Cook; Tanya’s brother John Van Cuylenborg; retired Snohomish County Sheriff Rick Bart; Detective Jim Scharf; and radio reporter Hanna Scott.

Read More: Who is CeCe Moore, The Genetic Detective?