‘The Genetic Detective’ is ABC’s fascinating docuseries that follows genealogist CeCe Moore as she digs up cold cases that have remained unsolved for decades. Each episode focuses on a different crime. For instance, the premiere episode dives deep into a three-decade-old murder in Seattle, which was solved by CeCe in 2018. The second episode deals with the double murders of a mother and daughter that had happened in 1998. We will get to its details later in our recap section. And if you have already watched it, here are the details for the next week’s episode.

The Genetic Detective Episode 3 Release Date:

‘The Genetic Detective’ episode 3 will premiere on June 9, 2020, on ABC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

The Genetic Detective Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode is titled ‘Who Killed Angie Dodge?’ ABC has released its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Moore’s work on the 1996 rape and murder of an 18-year-old in Idaho leads police to the potential killer and helps exonerate the wrongly accused man who spent 20 years in prison for the crime.”

Where to Watch The Genetic Detective Episode 3 Online?

‘The Genetic Detective’ drops new episodes every Tuesday night at 10 pm EST on ABC. If you have a cable connection, you can watch the episodes live on your tv screens at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, you can also catch the already released episodes online on ABC’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, live-streaming, cable-free platforms include Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV.

The Genetic Detective Episode 2 Recap

The second episode is titled ‘Hunt for the Runaway Killer’ and it explores the 1998 unsolved murders of mother-daughter duo, Sherri, and Megan Scherer. On March 28, 1998, the bodies of the victims were discovered in their home in Portageville, Missouri. Tony Scherer, Sherri’s husband, and son, Steven discovered the corpses. They had both died from gunshot wounds. When the cops arrived, they gathered DNA swabs from the bodies.

But since there were no fingerprints, nothing could be done at that time. However, within a few hours, following these double murders, a woman and her kids were threatened by a man on gunpoint. Although he fired a shot, the family managed to escape. Later, it was discovered that the murder weapon in both these cases was the same. But the investigators could not do much as they did not have the required DNA-tracing technology.

The case was then again opened in 2006 and the authorities were able to now use the advanced genetic methods to trace the killer to a Greenville murder and Memphis rape case. In 2018, CeCe Moore entered the investigation. She was able to incorporate genetic genealogy to track down a suspect family tree. After several trials, she finally identified the murderer through his daughter, who had posted his picture on her social media handle. The serial killer’s name was Robert Eugene Brashers from Arkansas. He had a long history of crime but he ended up killing himself when the police surrounded him in Missouri.

