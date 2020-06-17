Genealogist Cece Moore has always been more focussed on family-oriented cases. She wants to use her skills to help out families in reaching closure by giving them answers. This week’s episode narrates one such incident that concerns an 8-year-old victim. It was one of the most high-profile cases from Fort Wayne in the 80s. Well, we will get to its details later in our recap section. And if you have already watched it, here are the details for the next week’s episode.

The Genetic Detective Episode 5 Release Date:

‘The Genetic Detective’ episode 5 will premiere on June 23, 2020, on ABC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

The Genetic Detective Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode is titled ‘The Phantom of Ramsey Street’ and ABC’s official synopsis for it goes as follows: “From 2006 to 2008, a series of unsolved rapes haunted residents in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore works on the case with the Fayetteville Police Department while she attends CrimeCon, an annual true crime convention held in New Orleans.” The episode will feature interviews with survivor Kobi Haschen, Fayetteville Police Department’s Lieutenant John Somerindyke, former supervisor Lieutenant Kellie Berg, sexual assault nurse examiner Liz Herring, and reporter Paul Woolverton.

Where to Watch The Genetic Detective Episode 5 Online?

‘The Genetic Detective’ drops new episodes every Tuesday night at 10 pm EST on ABC. If you have a cable connection, you can watch the episodes live on your tv screens at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, you can also catch the already released episodes online on ABC’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, live-streaming, cable-free platforms include Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV.

The Genetic Detective Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode is titled The Deadly Playdate’ in which CeCe Moore works with the Fort Wayne Police Department to solve a 30-year-old cold case. In April 1988, 8-year-old Marie Tinsley was abducted and murdered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The case remained unsolved until 2018 and was cracked only with the help of the genetic genealogy technology.

When April’s body was discovered, forensics collected semen as DNA evidence and preserved it in a rape kit. But the sample was too small to create a DNA profile at the time. Additionally, although the police launched an extensive investigation into the high-profile case, they were unable to trace any leads. From 1990 onwards, the inhabitants in the area started receiving multiple messages on barn doors, bicycles of young girls, threatening to kill again. These messages were accompanied by used condoms and the DNA was found to be a match to the sample collected in 1988.

Moore entered the scene 30 years later and the experts at Parabon’s genotyped the DNA. Once they uploaded the DNA profile to the GED Match database, they found that the suspect’s genealogy traced way back to the 1800s. She eventually narrowed down the results to RD Miller and PJ Green — a married couple with three sons. One of these siblings already had a record and his name was John D Miller. Upon testing his sample, it was an immediate match. He admitted to his crime in July 2018 and was arrested and incarcerated at the Allan County jail. He is currently serving a 80-year sentence.

