ABC’s ‘The Genetic Detective’ is finally wrapping up next week — but not before giving us one of the most sensational pre-finale episodes. On Tuesday, the show exposed the identity of one serial rapist who had terrorized the women, residing in Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, North Carolina — between 2006 to 2008. Well, we will get to its details later in our recap section. And if you have already watched it, here are the details for the much-awaited finale.

The Genetic Detective Finale Release Date:

‘The Genetic Detective’ episode 6 will premiere on June 30, 2020, on ABC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

The Genetic Detective Episode 6 Spoilers

The sixth and final episode is titled ‘The Hot Case’. Investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore receives an urgent email from a detective in St. George, Utah. The message invites her to tackle her first-ever “hot” case, involving the rape of a 79-year-old woman that had happened just three weeks before. CeCe needs to solve the case soon since she suspects that the rapist may strike again. In this episode, CeCe additionally attends her first jury trial conviction from a previous case — where the identified suspects are Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg. The finale features interviews with the victim and activist Carla Brooks, St. George Police Department’s Detective Josh Wilson, and reporter Jessica Miller.

Where to Watch The Genetic Detective Episode 6 Online?

‘The Genetic Detective’ drops new episodes every Tuesday night at 10 pm EST on ABC. If you have a cable connection, you can watch the episodes live on your tv screens at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, you can also catch the already released episodes online on ABC’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, live-streaming, cable-free platforms include Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV.

The Genetic Detective Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5 revolves around the case of the Ramsey Street rapist, who was involved in multiple sexual assaults that had occurred between March 2006 and January 2008. A minimum of six women fell victim to this sexual predator while they were inside their homes. The cops managed to collect DNA samples from the crime scenes. The rape kits contained traces of semen or skin cells from the suspect and were submitted for profiling when the authorities figured out that the perpetrator was the same man. But the attacks stopped in 2008 and even 12 years later, no arrests had been made.

The Fayetteville police finally approached Parabon Labs and CeCe Moore helped them in first constructing an image of the rapist through phenotyping. The team then created a genotype of the DNA, obtained a genetic profile, and uploaded it on GEDMatch. CeCe was able to narrow down the suspect’s relatives to 10 matches. Ultimately, she was able to pinpoint the actual criminal — Darold Wayne Bowden, who had already served time for larceny 1993. In fact, he had a strong history of multiple crimes. Bowden was arrested and charged and then incarcerated in the Cumberland County Detention Center for a bond amount of $18.8 million. No requests for bond reduction were accepted.

