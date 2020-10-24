America’s favorite 80s tv family is back! Yes, we are talking about the Goldbergs — our beloved close-knit clan, who, in spite of the multiple struggles, ups, downs, twists, and turns that life throws at them, always manages to stick together! As ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 8 made its grand premiere with two back-to-back episodes, we again got to meet the smothering mother Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and gruff dad Murray (Jeff Garlin).

However, this time around, in the first part of season 8’s debut, they fly to Miami while indulging in multiple mishaps and humorous incidents. In the second part of the premiere, the clan returns back home to Jenkintown. And our formerly nerdy kid Adam (Sean Giambrone) has begun his senior year. Adam’s older siblings Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Barry (Troy Gentile) are planning to go back to college but need to deal with their mum’s trials at building a stronger bond.

As Beverly’s nest gets emptier, she seems to be losing her nerves — a bit too much. In fact, in the next episode, she even tries her hands in politics. Well, that’s a story for a later date. But if you want to know more about it, we have your covered! Here is our preview for ‘The Goldbergs’ season 8 episode 3.

The Goldbergs Season 8 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘The Goldbergs’ season 8 episode 3 is slated to premiere on October 28, 2020, on ABC at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

The Goldbergs Season 8 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘It’s All About Comptrol’. It follows Geoff and Erica who eventually come to the conclusion that they are in different places in college. On the other hand, Beverly attempts to discern a new purpose in her life. Therefore, she seeks a position at the political office as the city comptroller.

Where to Watch The Goldbergs Season 8 Episode 3 Online?

With a cable subscription, you can catch all the episodes of ‘The Goldbergs’ as and when they air on ABC at the aforementioned time slot. Otherwise, all the released episodes are also available on ABC’s official website, the next day after their tv premiere. Already aired episodes can be watched the following day on the ABC App as well. Live-streaming options include subscribing to any of the following services – YouTube TV, DirecTV, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. All of the released seasons can also be watched on Hulu or purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

The Goldbergs Season 8 Episode 1 And 2 Recap:

In the first episode, Beverly plans a surprise for her family. She hosts an end-of-summer vacation and the whole clan heads off to Miami. But the actual reason behind the trip is different and unluckily, Geoff spills the beans before Erica! In the second episode, Adam is trying to be the cool kid in school. He no longer wants to be recognized as a nerd. But his original buddies face difficulties in accepting this new change. Meanwhile, Beverly tries to develop a more adult bond with Erica and Barry before they return to college.

Read More: Best Shows Like One Day At A Time