The eighth season of ‘The Goldbergs’ has proved to be one of the best rides ever — to date. Over the three episodes that have aired until now, we have seen how the Goldberg parents are dealing with an (almost) empty nest! There are new dynamics, relationships, and experiments. And we bet, the emptiness is really taking a toll on the matriarch Beverly who decides to go into politics in the latest episode! Well, we will cover the details of episode 3 in our recap section. But before that, here is a quick rundown of the fourth part.

The Goldbergs Season 8 Episode 4 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘The Goldbergs’ season 8 episode 4 is slated to premiere on November 4, 2020, on ABC at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

The Goldbergs Season 8 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Bill’s Wedding’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by ABC: “Bill is getting married and Beverly and Jane have only 24 hours to plan it; a fortune teller at the wedding reception could change the future for Adam, Erica, and Barry’s romantic life.”

Where to Watch The Goldbergs Season 8 Episode 4 Online?

With a cable subscription, you can catch all the episodes of ‘The Goldbergs’ as and when they air on ABC at the aforementioned time slot. Otherwise, all the released episodes are also available on ABC’s official website, the next day after their tv premiere. Already aired episodes can be watched the following day on the ABC App as well. Live-streaming options include subscribing to any of the following services – YouTube TV, DirecTV, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. All of the released seasons can also be watched on Hulu or purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

The Goldbergs Season 8 Episode 3 Recap:

In the 3rd episode, which is titled, ‘It’s All About Comptrol’, the story of ‘The Goldbergs’ gets political. The family matriarch decides to put her best foot forward in getting elected as the city comptroller. She enlists the help of her son, Adam, and channels a legendary ’80s music video so that she can stand out from the rest. She wants to use the musical number to get her message out since she does not have any political experience as such. Beverly says: “I need something catchy and inspired and…,” and then her voice trails off as she gets distracted by Janet Jackson’s ‘Control’ music video. She exclaims: “What kind of feast for the eyes is this?!”

Beverly eventually discovers that the real meaning behind Jackson’s masterpiece and is all geared up to make her own rendition of the clip – to launch her ad campaign. She says: “This is what I want. And you’re going to give it to me because I gave you life.” Later, Beverly and Adam present their revamped and completed ‘Control’ homage. Of course, they succeed in delivering a masterpiece — complete with Beverly donning a black ’80s power suit and doing her best imitation of Janet Jackson.

