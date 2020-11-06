Last week, in ‘The Goldbergs’, we saw how feisty ’80s matriarch Beverly Goldberg gets into politics by competing for the position of the comptroller. This is because Beverly’s kids, Barry, Erica, and Adam are all in high school and the empty-nester of a mum is looking for excitement to fill the void. The ambitious matriarch might not know what a comptroller does but she does know how to win the election. She gears up to win the debate by doing her full research on Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter. She then pulls in the votes from the youth by delivering her own rendition to the famous video for Janet Jackson’s “Control.” The end result? A super dynamic performance by the confident mom!

Following the third part, the fourth episode that dropped this week revolves around Bill’s wedding. However, panic hits Beverly when she realizes that she has only 24 hours to plan the ceremony! And to complicate matters further, there is also a weird fortune-teller attending the event. Well, we will cover the details of episode four in our recap section. But before that, here is a quick rundown of the fifth part.

The Goldbergs Season 8 Episode 5 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘The Goldbergs’ season 8 episode 5 is slated to premiere on November 18, 2020, on ABC at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. Yes, the next episode has been pushed back by one week. However, following the fifth part, we expect new episodes to resume their original schedule of weekly releases. If there are any further changes, our preview sessions will keep you updated!

The Goldbergs Season 8 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Dee-Vorced’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by ABC: “Beverly’s meddling in Adam’s relationship with Brea leads to a confrontation with her divorced mother; Barry struggles to reunite the JTP following his breakup with Ren.”

Where to Watch The Goldbergs Season 8 Episode 5 Online?

With a cable subscription, you can catch all the episodes of ‘The Goldbergs’ as and when they air on ABC at the aforementioned time slot. Otherwise, all the released episodes are also available on ABC’s official website, the next day after their tv premiere. Already aired episodes can be watched the following day on the ABC App as well. Live-streaming options include subscribing to any of the following services – YouTube TV, DirecTV, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. All of the released seasons can also be watched on Hulu or purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

The Goldbergs Season 8 Episode 4 Recap:

In the 4th episode, which is titled, ‘Bill’s Wedding’, the story is about Bill who is about to get married. However, Beverly and Jane have only 24 hours to plan the grand event. On the other hand, a fortune-teller enters the wedding reception, and her readings have the potential to change the future for Adam, Erica, and Barry’s romantic life. ‘Bill’s Wedding’ is written by Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop, and directed by Christine Lakin.

