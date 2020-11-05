‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 premiered with a COVID-19 themed episode on November 2, 2020. However, we missed one of our favorite characters — Melendez who was killed in the season 3 finale — after being seriously injured in a partial building collapse. But toward the end of season 4’s first episode, Claire catches a glimpse of her deceased lover. So is Melendez alive? Or is he a figment of Claire’s imagination? Our preview of the second episode will give you some insights.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on November 9, 2020, at 10/9c on ABC.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Frontline Part 2′. It follows Dr. Shaun Murphy and the rest of his team as they attempt to get a better understanding of the COVID-19 virus. On the other hand, Claire looks for ways to mourn Melendez’s death by taking care of her patients. Dr. Alex Park and Mia have a discussion about their future together. You can watch its promo below:

Where to Stream The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 2 by tuning in to ABC on the above-mentioned timeslot. However, with a cable provider’s login, the show can be watched on ABC’s website or app as well. Moreover, you can also watch the ABC show live if you have a subscription for Fubo TV, Sling TV, Direct TV, Hulu With Live TV, or YouTube TV. Other than that, a normal Hulu subscription will allow you to watch the episode sometime after it has finished airing on television. You can also rent/buy individual episodes on Amazon Prime.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 1 Recap:

The doctors at St. Bonaventure have been struggling against the COVID-19 pandemic for several weeks now. Shaun maintains his distance from Lea since he does not wish to expose her to the virus. On the other hand, Park postpones his plans to leave for Phoenix and lives with Shaun. Glassman has been working from home while Andrews dozes off in his garage to protect his wife.

As the days progress, the situation starts taking a toll on everyone. While Shaun faces increasing difficulties in staying away from Lea, Glassman becomes too protective about Debbie — so much that she starts getting annoyed. Lim has temper breakdowns, accompanied by Claire. Finally, Shaun and Lea get to spend some time with each other — keeping a door between them as the barrier. Glassman sleeps with Debbie.

We additionally meet a trio of COVID patients — a woman with a daughter; a man and his wife; and a pregnant woman. Claire’s patient dies under her watch while Park delivers the expecting mother’s baby but the woman goes into a coma. Shaun and Andrews’ patient is put on a ventilator. Park takes over the responsibility for his patient as he needs to opt for intensive treatment.

Morgan treats a man who is showing symptoms of diverticulitis. Later, she discovers that the patient has COVID and both she and nurse Deena Petringa have been exposed. While looking at the personal belongings of the hospital’s COVID patients, Claire catches a glimpse of Melendez!

Read more: Best Shows Like The Good Doctor