As a continuation of the COVID-themed premiere, ‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 2 sees Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team attempting to get a better understanding of the coronavirus. On the other hand, Claire searches for new ways to grieve Melendez’s death through her patients. Dr. Alex Park and Mia have a discussion about their future together. On a tragic note, one of the frontline workers in the hospital succumbs to the coronavirus.

More on that later. Now, if you are already done with the second part, you must be curious to know what the next episode has in store for fans. So, without further ado, let us check out the details of ‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 3.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on November 16, 2020, at 10/9c on ABC.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Newbies’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by ABC: “With several candidates vying for residency at St. Bonaventure, Lim tasks Shaun, Claire and Alex with mentoring the top first-year resident contenders; Shaun inadvertently insults Lea while discussing the pros and cons of a controversial surgery.” You can watch its promo below:

Where to Stream The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 3 by tuning in to ABC on the above-mentioned timeslot. However, with a cable provider’s login, the show can be watched on ABC’s website or app as well. Moreover, you can also watch the ABC show live if you have a subscription for Fubo TV, Sling TV, Direct TV, Hulu With Live TV, or YouTube TV. Other than that, a normal Hulu subscription will allow you to watch the episode sometime after it has finished airing on television. You can also rent/buy individual episodes on Amazon Prime.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 2 Recap:

Episode 2, which is titled ‘Frontline Part 2’, kicks off by revealing that Morgan has contracted the coronavirus after being exposed to a patient in the premiere. On a good note, she is now recovering. However, things become worse for nurse Petringa who is also exposed to the infection and succumbs to it. Morgan and Lim try their best but to no avail.

As for Claire, she is seen to be still grieving over the death of Melendez. His spirit continues to stay by her side when she returns a precious keepsake to a deceased COVID patient’s friend in the army. Melendez does leave Claire eventually but accepts that their story did not get a proper closure. He explains that she still has an amazing story in her future.

On the other hand, Shaun and Lea are reunited, when the latter reaches Shaun’s place with a trio of back-to-back negative COVID tests. Park and Mia converse and decide that it is best for both of them not to reconcile. Finally, Glassman and Debbie make peace, following the quarantine which had nearly threatened to tear them apart.

