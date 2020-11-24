Episode 4 of ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 is titled ‘Not the Same’. Morgan and Shaun tend to a pregnant patient with twins. However, they are compelled to make a difficult decision when she starts complaining of pains. On the relationship front, Shaun asks Lea to move back with him. But Lea has her reservations. You can read about the episode in more detail in the recap section at the end of this article. Here is a preview of the next episode – Season 4 Episode 5, titled ‘Fault’.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on November 30, 2020, at 10/9c on ABC.

Where to Stream The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5 Online?

Interested audiences can watch ‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 5 by tuning in to ABC on the above-mentioned timeslot. However, with a cable provider’s login (also known as a subscriber ID), the show can be watched on ABC’s website or app as well. Additionally, you can also view the ABC show live if you have a subscription for Fubo TV, Sling TV, Direct TV, Hulu With Live TV, or YouTube TV. Apart from that, a regular Hulu subscription will allow you to watch the episode sometime after it has finished airing on television. You can also rent/buy individual episodes and watch on-demand on Amazon Prime.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers

‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 5 is titled ‘Fault’, and here is the official synopsis of the episode as outlined by ABC – “Dr. Shaun Murphy questions his decision to give the new residents autonomy when one of his intern’s misdiagnosis of a patient has dire consequences. Meanwhile, Dr. Claire Browne, Dr. Alex Park, and Dr. Jordan Allen treat a patient with a ruptured cyst affecting key functions of her brain. And elsewhere, Dr. Morgan Reznick and Park bond over failed relationships on the winter finale of The Good Doctor.” You can watch the promo of the upcoming episode below.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 4 Recap

‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 4 is titled ‘Not the Same’. Lea and Shaun reconsider if they should live together. Lea believes that moving back in with Shaun is a big step and she is not sure about it yet. Lea understands that living together with her boyfriend demands a lot of commitment. And she realizes that she cannot live with anyone for the next year at least.

When Park reaches the hospital late, he admits to Morgan that he is finalizing his divorce. He says that he has been staying in a motel for quite some time now. Hearing his plight, Morgan offers him her spare bedroom. He eventually agrees. On the other hand, we learn that Dr. Andrews is Olivia’s uncle. Shaun discovers that Olivia’s connection had secured her an internship at St. Bonaventure. Her inexperience causes a delayed twin delivery. Shaun realizes that Olivia needs additional guidance.

Enrique reveals that he is estranged from his entire family, leaving his sister. On the other hand, Asher admits that he is in a strained relationship with his father (a realtor) since he chose to pursue a career in medicine instead of real estate.

