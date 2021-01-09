It has been quite a while since ‘The Good Doctor’ released its last episode. Titled ‘Fault,’ the fifth episode, which aired on November 30, 2020, follows Dr. Shaun Murphy, who is doubtful of his decision to have given autonomy to the new residents. His fears worsen when one of the newbies makes a major mistake while treating a patient. You can read about the episode in more detail in the recap section at the end of this article. Coming to the next episode, here is the thing. After a long hiatus, the next episode is finally premiering on tv screens. And here is everything we know about it!

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 10/9c on ABC.

Where to Stream The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 6 Online?

Interested audiences can watch ‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 6 by tuning in to ABC on the above-mentioned timeslot. However, with a cable provider’s login (also known as a subscriber ID), the show can be watched on ABC’s website or app as well. Additionally, you can also view the ABC show live if you have a subscription for Fubo TV, Sling TV, Direct TV, Hulu With Live TV, or YouTube TV. Apart from that, a regular Hulu subscription will allow you to watch the episode sometime after it has finished airing on television. You can also rent/buy individual episodes and watch on-demand on Amazon Prime.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Lim.’ The episode continues to chronicle the doctors’ struggles as they navigate the trauma induced by the COVID-19 crisis. For instance, Dr. Audrey Lim is still attempting to cope up with the residual emotional stress during the pandemic. On the other hand, Dr. Claire Browne tackles a war veteran who has PTSD. She comes up with an idea for radical treatment. Finally, Dr. Shaun Murphy, frustrated with guiding the new residents, announces that he does not want to do this job anymore!

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

‘The Good Doctor’ season 4, episode 5 is titled ‘Fault.’ Lim asks Shaun to keep more faith in Olivia and Asher and leave them alone to address their patients. While Olivia tends to a potential stroke patient named Toni, Asher assesses a ballet dancer named Carl. Asher diagnoses Carl with an L2 compression fracture but misses a life-threatening aneurysm.

When Shaun examines the man, he is devastated at Asher’s mistake. Shaun goes back home and, after thinking over the night, returns to the hospital with a list of around 400 skills he expects the residents to master. Later, Carl bleeds out to death after his second operation, leaving Asher devastated. Shaun approaches Glassman and speaks to him regarding his insecurities in handling the residents. Glassman advises him to accept his flaws and spend some time with a loved one. Before heading home, Shaun meets an upset Asher and sits with him for a while.

Read More: Best TV Shows Like The Good Doctor