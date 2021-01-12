In the latest episode of ‘The Good Doctor’, the central focus is on Lim who handles one complex case after another. On the other hand, Shaun suffers from guilt and refuses to train the new residents. He is also confused about how to surprise Lea on her birthday. You can read about the episode in more detail in the recap section at the end of this article. Coming to the next episode, here is the thing. The seventh part is all geared up to hit tv screens next week! And here is everything you need to know about it!

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 10 pm ET and 9 pm CT on ABC.

Where to Stream The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 7 Online?

Interested audiences can watch ‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 7 by tuning in to ABC on the above-mentioned timeslot. However, with a cable provider’s login (also known as a subscriber ID), the show can be watched on ABC’s website or app as well. Additionally, you can also view the ABC show live if you have a subscription for Fubo TV, Sling TV, Direct TV, Hulu With Live TV, or YouTube TV. Apart from that, a regular Hulu subscription will allow you to watch the episode sometime after it has finished airing on television. You can also rent/buy individual episodes and watch on-demand on Amazon Prime.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Uncertainty Principle’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by ABC: “Dr. Morgan Reznick discovers her patient’s wealth and obsession with extending his life is a dangerous mix that could end up costing more than he can afford.”

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

‘The Good Doctor’ season 4, episode 6 is titled ‘Lim.’ Lim and Claire treat a military veteran named Ben, who is suffering from PTSD. The duo believes that they should conduct an experimental procedure for his condition, following Ben’s attempt at suicide. Following the loss of Carl, Shaun struggles with guilt along with Asher. He even refuses to train residents. Later, Lim asks Shaun and Asher to perform the procedure on Ben. The process is successful and Ben is finally able to recover from his trauma.

Lim then asks Jordan to perform an abortion in spite of her reluctance due to her religious beliefs. This is when Jordan reveals that she has had an abortion herself. Lim tends to Rose, a woman who claims that she has issues with empathy. Rose is diagnosed with a heart condition that causes these symptoms. Toward the end of the episode, we see Lim in a bike accident. Shaun tries to surprise Lea by throwing her a birthday party at the hospital.

