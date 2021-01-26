In the latest episode of ‘The Good Doctor’, the central focus is on Shaun and Lea who meet up with the latter’s parents. Also, Lim refuses to undergo treatment for her PTSD. Again, Lea confronts Glassman about his issues regarding her relationship with Shaun. Coming to the next episode, here is the thing. Episode 9 has gone on a hiatus. And here is everything you need to know about it!

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

ABC has not yet confirmed a release date for the next episode. Since the next two weeks are scheduled to air older episodes from season 4, we hope that ‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 9 should premiere on Monday, February 15, 2021, at 10 pm ET and 9 pm CT on ABC. However, this is not an official update; we will come back to this section as and when we learn more.

Where to Stream The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 9 Online?

Interested audiences can watch ‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 episode 9 by tuning in to ABC on the above-mentioned timeslot. However, with a cable provider’s login (also known as a subscriber ID), the show can be watched on ABC’s website or app as well. Additionally, you can also view the ABC show live if you have a subscription for Fubo TV, Sling TV, Direct TV, Hulu With Live TV, or YouTube TV. Apart from that, a regular Hulu subscription will allow you to watch the episode sometime after it has finished airing on television. You can also rent/buy individual episodes and watch on-demand on Amazon Prime.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

‘The Good Doctor’ season 4, episode 8 is titled ‘Parenting.’ Shaun, Asher, and Enrique treat a young patient named Darya, who happens to be a young gymnast. She shares an estranged relationship with her father and he needs spinal fusion surgery that might end up ruining her career. In another room, Andrews, Jordan, and Olivia treat Darya’s father, who has been diagnosed with a ruptured esophagus. Andrews encourages Olivia to be more aggressive in her interactions and treatment of patients. However, Olivia wants to handle things her own way and seeks her freedom from Andrew’s views about her.

Lim compels Darya to see the repercussions of her decisions and later, Darya reconciles with her father and agrees to undergo the spinal fusion. Lea’s parents give a surprise visit and Shaun believes that they are judging Lea by her mistakes in the past. They do not wish to see how she is now. Lea’s parents ask the couple to come over for dinner, proving that they have taken Shaun’s words to heart. Lea confronts Glassman over his issues with their relationship and he says that he worries she will break Shaun’s heart. Lim does not want to take treatment for her PTSD and Claire reports her condition to Glassman.

