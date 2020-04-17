‘The Good Fight‘ has kicked off a new season, and the spinoff continues to be as entertaining. Diane is back, but before she can deal with any real-world problems, the season premiere throws her into an alternate reality, where Hillary Clinton wins the American Presidential race.

The liberal utopia that is created is soon dismantled when Diane realizes that Harvey Weinstein has not yet faced the #MeToo charges, however. She tries to start the movement herself. Thankfully, by the end of the episode, things are cleared up, and we realize that Diane had passed out. Despite the entire thing being a dream, it sets up the opening wonderfully, which might make you curious about what happens in the latest episode.

Not only will we give you the rundown, but we will also walk you through when and where to watch the upcoming episode.

The Good Fight Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Good Fight’ Season 4 Episode 3 is slated to air on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 12 AM PT/3 AM ET. The episode sees Frank Landau, head of the DNC, asking Diane’s firm to help in engaging with African American voters. However, it soon turns personal for one of the firm’s partners.

Where to Stream The Good Fight Season 4 Online?

‘The Good Fight’ is on CBS, meaning you can watch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, just head to the CBS site and stream the show. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can add the CBS all access pack to your existing plan. It will allow you to access all content, including ‘The Good Fight.’ While there is a 30 day trial period, the pack costs you $5.99 after that.

The Good Fight Season 4 Episode 2 Recap:

The episode sees Diane return nine months after the swatting incident. She’s back at the firm during peak hours and learns that quite a lot has happened. The old firm lost a big client, forcing them to come under STR Laurie. The new management introduces pet days, and the office is overrun with dogs.

Before Diane can truly take in the gaudy decor, she has a meeting with a member of STR Laurie. He informs her that Diane will no longer be taking corporate cases. Instead, she will be overseeing the pro bono department and is to have access to every resource of the firm.

Although this sounds too good to be true, Diane’s first case is representing a chef who’s about to be bulldozed by a prominent CEO. Initially, the situation sounds straightforward, but the CEO refuses to acknowledge the subpoena. The judge presiding over the case gets a mysterious document, which is memo 618.

We don’t know what the document is, yet. However, it corrupts the judge who recuses himself from the case and allows the CEO to go. Diane cannot believe what is happening, and the episode serves to remind us that the rich and powerful rarely play by the same rules. Undoubtedly, the upcoming episodes will unravel the truth behind the mysterious memo 618.

