‘The Good Fight‘ remains just as topical and engaging in Season 4. Having kicked off with a stellar season premiere that explores a liberal utopia set in an alternate reality, the series has already thickened the plot with the mysterious Memo 618. It has already interfered in legal proceedings, and there seems to be a conspiracy orchestrated by STR Laurie that prevents lawyers from digging up info on the memo. In the meanwhile, RBL is also a subsidiary of the much bigger firm, which raises some issues when they have to come up with ideas to help the Democratic Party engage the black voters.

In the last episode, the gang has to tackle a case where their former associate makes a play satirizing them. Their client brings it to their notice, but they don’t much care for the way they are portrayed either. The play seems to have very different impacts on the members. Adrian and Diane have a little problem because the play shows the former enjoys being dominated by the latter. Therefore, he takes it personally when Diane ignores his suggestion to drop the Memo 618 investigation. Elsewhere, both Liz and Caleb, and Diane and Kurt have some pretty great sex because of the way the drama impacts them.

That said, Memo 618’s mysteries still loom on the horizon, and you might be wondering what the upcoming episode has in store. We have got you covered and will walk you through when and where to watch it.

The Good Fight Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Good Fight’ Season 4 Episode 5 is slated to release on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 12 AM PT/3 AM ET. The upcoming episode is titled “Gang Goes to War.”

Where to Stream The Good Fight Season 4 Online?

‘The Good Fight’ is on CBS, meaning you can watch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, just head to the CBS site and stream the show. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can add the CBS all access pack to your existing plan. It will allow you to access all content, including ‘The Good Fight.’ While there is a 30 day trial period, the pack costs you $5.99 after that.

The Good Fight Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers:

From the title, we know that some conflict is headed our way in the next installment. Unfortunately, we can’t be sure exactly what war the gang is stepping into. There’s a good chance that Memo 618 will creep up once again. Diane is simply not letting it go despite STR Laurie running interference. The last episode sees someone from the government trying to intimidate Kurt to get Diane to drop the matter. Although Kurt throws the person out, he’s concerned about Diane.

We are likely to see Diane continuing her investigation within the legal circuit, as members of RBL take on a new case. From what we understand, the title indicates that the lawyers will be fighting a military trial in the upcoming episode. It will be interesting to see the show’s politics navigating the conservative domain of the American military.

