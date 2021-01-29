‘The Great Escapists’ is a survival docu-series introducing Tory Belleci and Richard Hammond as the hosts. They are trapped on a remote island off the coast of Panama, where the sun is beautifully perched over the Pacific and the ocean waves dance against a sweeping expanse of sand. But besides this illusionary comfort gleaned from its aesthetics, the duo has no way to escape, which is what forms the premise of this series. With nothing but scant resources and limitless creativity of the intellect, they manage to craft a new world that helps them thrive.

As the first season ran its course, audiences were delighted to witness entertainment and education merged into a single show. ‘The Great Escapists’ is mentally stimulating and consistently feeds your curiosity, with experimental creations and brainstorming sessions as the pair continue to explore alternatives for steady sustenance. As expected, the show is attracting fans who are already wondering about the next season. Well, here’s everything we know about ‘The Great Escapists’ season 2.

The Great Escapists Season 2 Release Date

‘The Great Escapists’ season 2 released on January 29, 2021, on Amazon Prime. It consists of six episodes with a runtime of 38-46 minutes each. All the episodes dropped simultaneously on the platform. Along with its undoubted capacity to entertain, the series has gained positive remarks because of its educational aspects practically applicable in daily life.

As far as the second season is concerned, there has been no news about its renewal. The last episode of the first season ends with the duo being rescued from the island, which reduces its chances of being brought back for another season. However, hope is still intact after Richard Hammond expressed his desire to return to the show with co-star Tory Belleci if it gets renewed. If and when that happens, we expect ‘The Great Escapists’ season 2 to release sometime in 2022.

Who Can be the Host of The Great Escapists Season 2?

‘The Great Escapists’ season 1 feature ‘Mythbusters’ star Tori Belleci and ‘The Grand Tour’ presenter Richard Hammond as the hosts. Bubbly and naturally energetic, Richard Hammond goofs around with ideas, conceiving out-of-the-box inventions that help them survive. Tori Belleci assists the man by introducing ideas and concepts of his own that sometimes clash with Hammond’s creations. The two are frequently seen bickering and bantering on the island, which gives the show a jocular edge. Both of them might return for the next season.

What Can The Great Escapists Season 2 Be About?

The duo finally leaves their differences behind and attempt to escape the island one last time. They’re dedicated to crafting up a machine that would lift them from the surface of the island. But the mechanical foundation behind the creation happens to be a massive pile of balloons attached to a vessel that would generate flight. And as expected, it doesn’t work—the entire ordeal results in an accidental blow-up. But things are not over for them as they’re soon rescued by the Panama police and kept in custody. Yet, they are eventually cleared of potential charges relating to the murder of football dummy Clarkson, who the Panama detectives initially thought was an actual person. Tony and Richard then walk away free. If season 2 ever hits the screen, the duo might be left in a different situation, perhaps another island to escape from or any other setup that would present its own challenges. Whatever it is, viewers can’t wait to see them in action again!

