Created by Lizzie Molyneux, Wendy Molyneux, and Minty Lewis, ‘The Great North’ is an adult animated show. It follows the eccentric and dysfunctional “Tobin” family which lives in semi-rural Alaska. Beef Tobin, the father to Judy, Wolf, Ham, and Moon, is a fisherman and the family patriarch. The family lives together in a community that is respectful of their privacy and individuality. Beef loves the Alaskan wilderness and its picturesque natural landscapes. He values his family and uses the isolated community to keep his loved ones close to him.

Beef’s wife Kathleen moves South with her new partner, which proves very tough for him to deal with. He tries to process the emotional and familial repercussions of his wife’s decision while ensuring that the rest of his family is together. The adult animated sitcom is entertaining and must be watched by everyone looking for a light-hearted show. If you are curious about the release date and other details of ‘The Great North’ season 1, here’s everything we could manage to find out.

The Great North Season 1 Release Date

‘The Great North’ season 1 premiered on Sunday, January 2, 2021, on FOX. It comprises eleven episodes with a runtime of 22 minutes each. The show explores the adventures of the Tobin family living in the Alaskan wilderness in an episodic manner.

Keep up with Beef and his weird bunch of kids on their adventures through Alaska (btw if you’re into Bob’s Burgers, you’ll LOVE this). @GreatNorthFOX ❄️ premieres Sunday, February 14 at 8:30/7:30c on #FOXNOW pic.twitter.com/W8onTRtCeS — Fire TV 📺 (@amazonfiretv) February 12, 2021

The Great North Cast: Who is in it?

Nick Offerman is the voice behind the family patriarch Beef Tobin. He is a well-known producer, writer, actor, and comedian. One of his most notable roles was in the NBC sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation’ in which he played the role of Ron Swanson. The actress and author Jenny Slate voices Judy Tobin, the daughter of Beef. The roles of Wolf, Ham, and Moon Tobin were voiced by Will Forte, Paul Rust, and Aparna Nancherla respectively.

Dulcé Sloan, the American Stand-up comedian lends her voice to Wolf’s fiancee, Honeybee Shaw. Megan Mullally is the voice behind Alyson Lefebvrere, Judy’s Boss. The voice cast also includes Julio Torres, Robin Thede, Ray Dewilde, David Herman, Ariel Tweto, who voiced the roles of Crispin Cienfuegos, Diondra Tundra, Mayor Peppers, Santiago Carpaccio, Kima respectively.

The Great North Plot: What is it About?

The adult sitcom follows the adventures of the eccentric Tobin family which lives in semi-rural Alaska. In Episode 1, Beef Tobin, a single dad prepares for the birthday celebration of his daughter, Judy. She has a new job at the mall but she is yet to tell his father about it. When she decides to finally announce the unexpected and shocking news to her family, a big moose breaks in and interrupts her. Beef takes the family for a drive to celebrate the occasion. When they reach the mall, he hits it off with Alyson, Judy’s new boss.

Beef then finds out that her daughter will soon start working at the mall. He is heartbroken to hear the news at first. However, after they return to the wilderness and Beef breaks his foot, Judy comforts her. Beef is going through emotional turmoil and his daughter’s encouragement gives him enough strength to finally read the note left behind by his wife. He later allows Judy to work at the mall.

The show tells the story of the Tobin family in an episodic manner. It familiarizes the audience with each member of the family through weird, adventurous, and comical stories. ‘The Great North’ is a fun watch that knows how to entertain viewers. Here’s a trailer for the show!

Read More: Best Sitcoms Ever Made