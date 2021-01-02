‘The Great North’ is Fox’s adult animated sitcom, created by Wendy Molyneux-Logelin, Lizzie Molyneux, and Minty Lewis. As the name makes it pretty apparent, the story is set in the frigid terrains of Alaska, where we meet a single dad, Beef Tobin. He navigates his life while attempting to keep his kids together. On the other hand, he also tries to make his daughter’s artistic dreams a reality. That being said, let us explore the additional details of this humorous show.

The Great North Season 1 Release Date

‘The Great North’ season 1 premieres on January 3, 2021, at 8.30 pm ET and 7.30 pm CT, on Fox. However, this episode serves as a special preview. The regular run of the series begins from February 14, 2021, onward. On a good note, the show has already been renewed for its second edition! Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn had confirmed the news in a statement as reported by The Hollywood Reporter:

“Wendy, Lizzie, Minty, and Loren delivered a show that embodies our animation brand so strongly, they left us no choice but to give this stellar series an early renewal ahead of its midseason debut. Of course, we’d also like to thank our friends at 20th, who continue to be tremendous partners.” While Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, and Minty Lewis serve as the showrunners, Loren Bouchard is one of the executive producers.

The Great North Cast: Who is in it?

‘The Great North’ revolves around the Tobin family, whose patriarch is a single dad named Beef. Nick Offerman lends his voice to the character of Beef. Jenny Slate is the voice behind Beef’s daughter Judy, who has several artistic dreams. She moves away from the family fishing business to a glamorous local mall. We also have Judy’s older brother, Wolf (Will Forte), and his fiancé, Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan).

Judy’s middle brother is named Ham (Paul Rust), and her youngest, ten-year-old brother is Moon (Aparna Nancherla). Judy’s confidant and guide are her new boss Alyson (Megan Mullaly), and her imaginary friend (musician Alanis Morissette).

The Great North Plot: What is it About?

‘The Great North’ is a part of Fox’s efforts to increase its animation slate under entertainment president Michael Thorn. The story centers around the Tobin clan, which comprises a bunch of weird kids, led by the struggling dad, Beef. The animated sitcom premieres with Wolf’s (the eldest son) fiance Honeybee mapping out the perfect, dreamy Brokeback Mountain-themed wedding.

On the other hand, the fam gets ready to celebrate the 16th birthday party of Beef’s only daughter Judy. But the celebrations are interrupted when a moose breaks into the fishing boat. The first episode is sufficient to make us believe that ‘The Great North’ promises to be a great watch! But things get a little complicated in the future episodes when Judy ventures out on her own to embrace the world of glitz and glamor.

The Great North Trailer

You can watch the trailer for season 1 below:

