‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ is a modern adaptation of the 1898 classic gothic horror novella ‘The Turn of the Screw’ by Henry James. It tells the story of an American au pair named Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti), who gets hired to take care of the recently-orphaned nephew and niece of Lord Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas). She subsequently travels to Bly Manor, the family’s summer home in Essex, to assume her responsibilities. As the series progresses, the house begins revealing its dark and dreadful secrets to its newest inhabitant. ‘Bly Manor’ serves as the second season in Mike Flanagan’s (‘Gerald’s Game’) Netflix anthology series ‘The Haunting.’

The first season was released under the title ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ on October 12, 2018. The Haunting’ series is one of the most well-received horror TV shows in recent years. Since the release of ‘Bly Manor,’ the season has received widespread critical acclaim for the performances by its cast, impeccable direction, innovative camerawork, and uncomfortable and eerie score. The writers on the show have been praised for masterfully updating one of the cornerstones of the horror literature. While the show is set in Essex, England, in 1987, let us find out if it was filmed on location!

The Haunting of Bly Manor Filming Locations

In ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor,’ the protagonist Dani Clayton leaves the US to escape her painful past. While living in London, she answers an advertisement for a vacancy for an au pair in the countryside. Despite a terrible interview, she somehow manages to get the job and moves into Bly Manor to take care of the two children. As the unusual and supernatural events start occurring around her, Dani begins to question her own sanity. The producers of the show did not travel to the UK to film the series. Instead, most of the shooting took place in Vancouver, Canada, and some additional scenes were filmed at The Bridge Studios. Principal photography happened between September 30, 2019, and February 21, 2020.

That’s a wrap on THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR. Congratulations to the cast and crew, the familiar faces and the new, and congratulations to the filmmakers who came on board to make this season their own. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) February 21, 2020

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ was filmed in several parts of Vancouver, British Columbia, including the neighborhood of Gastown. In the past, TV shows like ‘The 100,’ ‘Lucifer,’ and ‘Supernatural’ have also been shot in Vancouver.

The Bridge Studios, British Columbia

As with ‘Hill House’ before it, several scenes set in the Bly Manor were filmed in The Bridge Studios, situated at 2400 Boundary Rd, Burnaby.

