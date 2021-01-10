‘The Hustler’ is a game show that airs on ABC. Hosted by Craig Ferguson, this reality tv competition has a unique format. What happens here is, one of the five contestants, called “The Hustler,” secretly knows all the answers. Five players participate in each episode to answer a series of trivia questions. And with each correct answer, the collective cash prize increases. However, “The Hustler” must try to keep everything a secret so that s/he can win the money. S/he also eliminates two players anonymously, and after that, the rest of the three contestants must identify “The Hustler.” If they are right, they can share the cash. If they fail, “The Hustler” pockets it all!

Well, after a fun grand premiere on January 4, 2021, ‘The Hustler’ released its second episode on January 7, 2021. Now, the show is now all geared up to release its third episode. And here is everything we know about it!

The Hustler Episode 3 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Hustler’ episode 3 is slated to premiere on January 14, 2021, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on ABC. The upcoming episode is called ‘The Ultimate Game of Deception.’ New episodes drop every Thursday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Hustler Episode 3 Online?

Interested audiences can watch ‘The Hustler’ episode 3 by tuning in to ABC on the above-mentioned timeslot. However, with a cable provider’s login (also known as a subscriber ID), the show can be watched on ABC’s website or app as well. New episodes are available to stream a day after their tv premiere. Additionally, you can also view the ABC show live if you have a subscription to Fubo TV. There’s a 7-day free trial when you sign up. You can also watch ABC shows on Hulu + Live TV. Apart from that, a regular Hulu subscription will allow you to watch the episode sometime after it has finished airing on television.

The Hustler Episodes 1 And 2 Recap

The first episode kicks off with the host, Craig Ferguson, seated on a comfortable chair and saying: “If you like trivia, then this is the game for you. If you like cat-and-mouse games, this is also the game for you. However, if you’re not too sure about Craig Ferguson, well, go back and watch some of my earlier stuff; I think you’ll come around. Then you’ll see this… is definitely the game for you. This is The Hustler.” What happens here is we have five contestants facing off each other in the ultimate competition where they need to answer trivia questions, each worth $10,000.

But here is the twist. One of the contestants, called “The Hustler,” knows all the answers. But s/he cannot guide the rest of the teammates to the right answers. Now, between each question, the players get a factoid about The Hustler’s life. After each round, comprising three questions, one participant is eliminated. But the only vote that holds value is that of “The Hustler.” Following two eliminations, the last-remaining three players partake in the final round of questions. Suppose the answer is right, the money in his/her bank doubles. A wrong answer cuts the cash by half. If “The Hustler” fools all of the players, s/he wins the prize. If the other two identify him/her, they split the money in half.

Read More: Where Is The Hustler Filmed?