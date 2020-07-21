‘The Kissing Booth’ follows the story of Elle, who lands herself in trouble when she falls in love with Noah, the elder brother of her best friend, Lee. Elle and Lee had created several ground rules for their friendship, which began with their birth, and the most important of all was to not date each other’s siblings. Despite knowing how it might affect her friendship, Elle couldn’t help but fall in love with Noah.

The story begins with their secret love affair, but also ventures into the territory of exploring the basis and strength of their relationship in the face of long-distance and jealousy. It focuses on a number of factors in their love story, moving beyond Lee’s initial anger towards them. Apart from the interesting plot points, the movies also reel us in with beautiful backgrounds. If you want to know where the films have been shot, here’s the answer.

Where Was The Kissing Booth Filmed?

‘The Kissing Booth’ follows the story of teenagers, who spend a lot of their time either at school or at their house. They also occasionally go to parties and hang out at the beach. All these scenes serve an important purpose in the storyline and hence are key locations in the film. Parts of the filming of ‘The Kissing Booth movies’ took place in Los Angeles. The central location, however, is Cape Town, South Africa.

Cape Town, South Africa

Though ‘The Kissing Booth’ is set in Los Angeles, most of its filming took place in Cape Town. The reason behind choosing a far-off South African city instead of LA, which is the real setting of the place, was because of the climate. When the filming of ‘The Kissing Booth’ commenced, it was winter in LA and summer in Cape Town. The similarities between the cities, including the architecture and the beaches, allowed the filmmakers to swap Cape Town for Los Angeles. They continued with this trend in the second film, no matter what the climate was this time around.

The University of Cape Town sat in for the school attended by Elle, Lee, and Noah. The carnival scene in the first film was shot at Ratanga. However, by the time they came around to shooting the second film, the place had been torn down. So, they had to look for other locations. A perfect fit was found at The Rooiplein at Stellenbosch University.

The crew was also spotted filming all over the city. The beach scenes were filmed at the Camps Bay Beach. Some scenes were also filmed beyond Bakoven out towards Llandudno. A beach restaurant in Hout Bay also features in the film.

Los Angeles, California

Even though the crew succeeded in giving Cape Town a makeover for Los Angeles, they had to come back to LA for filming some scenes that could not be shot elsewhere. Locations like the Santa Monica Pier and Venice Beach were used in several scenes in the film. The scene with the Hollywood sign was also filmed on location.

so most of the movie was filmed in Cape Town, but several scenes were shot in LA – like Santa Monica Pier and Venice Beach 🙂 #TKBwatchalong https://t.co/dUeSTQaJ0c — Beth Reekles (@Reekles) May 13, 2018

