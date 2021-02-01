‘The Lady and the Dale’ is an unscripted series that narrates the true tale of Elizabeth Carmichael, who had launched Twentieth Century Motor Car Corporation and created the car The Dale. The documentary takes us to 1970, when Carmichael had launched the vehicle, a fuel-efficient car with three wheels. As both the inventor and her innovation rose to fame, it pushed Carmichael into prominence and led the media to scrutinize her history. The series tells the story via interviews with Elizabeth’s children Candi Michael and Michael Michael; grandkid Jeri Buchard; news anchors and journalists Dick Carlson, Pete Noyes, and Mark Lisheron; Elizebeth’s brother-in-law Charles Richard Barrett; the ex-employees of Twentieth Century Motor Car Corporation, and Susan Stryker, Mia Yamamoto, and Sandy Stone.

When ‘The Lady and the Dale’ premiered with its first two episodes on January 31, 2021, it was appreciated by fans for its controversial take on the true-crime genre. Yes, later, it was revealed by the media that Elizabeth was a fugitive from counterfeit charges under her previous identity as a man named Jerry Dean Michael. Well, since the mini-series consists of only four episodes, let us check out the details of its next episode.

The Lady And The Dale Episode 3 Release Date:

‘The Lady and the Dale’ episode 3 is slated to premiere on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT on HBO. Season 1 consists of four episodes.

The Lady And The Dale Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode is titled ‘The Guilty Fleeth.’ And it opens with Elizabeth stating, “If I can stay out of jail, I can run for President.” The episode then progresses to chronicle her progress through clips from news reports and audio recordings of Elizabeth talking. We are taken to the 1970s when we see how in California, people stood in queues for long hours to get refunds after the media reports created doubt about Elizabeth’s true identity. Even the FBI got involved, and when she went MIA, they tracked her down. Shortly thereafter, she faced conspiracy charges and was exposed as a man. Hence, she had to serve time in a men’s prison. The 9-month trial was broadcast over all the major news channels, and eventually, Elizabeth ended up acting as her own attorney before dodging bail and escaping once again!

Where to Stream The Lady And The Dale Online?

‘The Lady and the Dale’ airs new episodes every Sunday at the above-mentioned time slot. ‌If you’re a current HBO subscriber, you can catch the episodes as and when they air on TV. Additionally, you can also watch the show online on HBO’s official website. You can even catch the episodes on HBO Max. If you’ve ditched the cable, then you can check out the episodes on live-streaming platforms such as DirecTV and YouTube TV. You can also stream already released episodes on Hulu. Finally, ‘The Lady and the Dale’ can be streamed on Amazon Prime if you have HBO added to your Prime subscription.

Read More: Where Are Elizabeth Carmichael’s Wife and Children Now?