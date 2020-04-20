In every sport, we occasionally get a legendary player, someone who genuinely manages to live up to the hype. Even more rarely, do we get a team that rallies around the player, and exerts its superiority in the game. In basketball, that team would be the Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan. ‘The Last Dance‘ takes us deeper into Jordan’s poetry in motion, on the court, while detailing how the Bulls performs before and after Jordan’s participation.

The docuseries has dropped the first two episodes. The season premiere shows how Jordan never tired of giving it his best. We see the various iconic moments in his career, even going back to his freshman performances. Meanwhile, the animosity within the Bulls is highlighted as Krause, the general manager, and Jackson, the coach, lock horns.

Meanwhile, the second episode focuses on Jordan’s number 2, Scottie Pippen. We learn of his hard childhood in Arkansas, but it is refreshing to see the player dominating the game there. In Chicago, Jordan might have gotten most of the limelight, but Pippen was one of the highest-rated players in the NBA while playing for the Bulls. In that context, the deal he took for $18 million deal for seven years, eventually led to his frustrations.

However, the episode helps us realize why Pippen had to take the money to support his family. We also see how Jordan’s father was a motivator in his competitive drive, as the legend reveals that his brother Larry is even more competitive than him. Curious to find out what goes down in the third and fourth episodes? We have got you covered in that regard.

The Last Dance Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The upcoming episodes of ‘The Last Dance’ are slated to air on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Episode 3 releases at 9 PM ET, while Episode 4 follows at 10 PM ET.

The Last Dance Episode 3 and Episode 4 Spoilers:

The upcoming episodes of ‘The Last Dance’ details the rivalry between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons. We will get to see the infamous Jordan Rules, which made the games a nightmare for the legend. The rules stated if Michael was at the point, he’d be forced left, and players doubled up on him. If he was on the right wing, he was forced to the middle, and the same strategy followed. The only other rule was that any time Jordan went by them, he would be nailed to the ground.

The gritty play from the Pistons marked their glorious Bad Boys era, wherein they successfully contained Jordan and the Bulls. However, as the docuseries, and history shows, all this changed when Jordan decided to lift weights and add some muscle. He brought the pain to the game, resulting in the iconic walk-off by the Pistons, signifying the end of an era.

Since the Pistons was one of the hardest challenges in the early stages of Jordan’s career, the upcoming episodes promise to be exciting. You can check out a short trailer here.

