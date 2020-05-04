Michael Jordan is perhaps not just the most revered figure in basketball, but one of the most towering figures in the world of sports. ‘The Last Dance‘ is an incisive docuseries that captures his time with the Chicago Bulls, showing Jordan’s hurdles and his teammates, through personal interviews.

We have already seen Jordan’s work with the Bulls at a time when there is tension brewing between the players and the management. Furthermore, we’ve seen how the Detroit Pistons sought to contain Jordan, almost stifling the Bulls’ chances of victory. ‘The Last Dance’ has made us more familiar with legends like Scottie Pippen and the ever-colorful Dennis Rodman.

The fifth episode sees Jordan and the Bulls taking on Magic Johnson’s LA Lakers, and edging past them. We understand how Jordan is elevated to the ranks of Johnson and Larry Bird, which eventually leads to the all-star team. There’s some beautiful footage of Michael going up against Johnson, with the latter getting under Michael’s skin continuously.

It also provides the opportunity to see Jordan’s merchandising. After he lands up with Nike, Air Jordans become iconic. We also see how Jordan and Pippen sent a message to Croatia’s Toni Kukoc, proving Toni wasn’t ready for the NBA. Eventually, we also touch upon Jordan’s influence in politics, where he didn’t publicly back Harvey Gantt, which might have led to him losing the North Carolina elections.

The sixth episode shows Pat Riley’s Knicks going up against the Bulls. Apart from the match, we see snippets of when Jordan met Jerry Seinfeld. The episode also focuses on Jordan’s gambling problems as we learn more about his competitive nature from his seriousness towards golf. Curious to find out what the upcoming episodes have in store? We have the spoilers and information on when and where to watch them.

The Last Dance Episode 7 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Last Dance’ Episodes 7 and 8 are slated to release on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Episode 7 releases at 9 PM ET, while Episode 8 follows at 10 PM ET.

Where to Stream The Last Dance?

‘The Last Dance’ can be viewed with a cable subscription since it is on ESPN. You can also check it out on the ESPN site if you don’t have a cable connection. Cord cutters are on the rise, and options have been made available to them. You can watch the docuseries on DirecTV and Sling TV. Hulu with Live Tv also has ESPN, meaning you can catch the show there as well. Viewers outside the US can stream and watch the series on Netflix.

The Last Dance Episode 7 and Episode 8 Spoilers:

Despite Jordan’s meteoric rise to fame, he felt that he ran out of motivation before the 1993-94 season. He abruptly announced his retirement from basketball. However, he did not give up on sports altogether. Free to do anything due to the lack of constraints that come with being a basketball star, Jordan turned his attention to baseball.

We learn how his father always wanted him to be a baseball player, and we’ve seen how much Jordan wanted his father’s approval as a kid. Naturally, it drove the star to try his hand at Minor League Baseball with the White Sox. Eventually, of course, Jordan returned to the Bulls in March 1995 and went on to win in three consecutive years. The upcoming episodes will explore his time in retirement and his short-lived baseball career. Check out the promo below.

The Last Dance Episodes 7 & 8 Trailer "Will the basketball great return to the Bulls?"Episodes 7 & 8 of The Last Dance begin Sunday, May 10 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. Posted by NBA on Sunday, May 3, 2020

