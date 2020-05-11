‘The Last Dance‘ has been an engaging docuseries providing a look into Michael Jordan’s career and the meteoric rise of the Chicago Bulls in the world of basketball. Showing the emotional side of the sport, ‘The Last Dance’ doesn’t shy away from the gripping competitions, the rivalries, and the camaraderie that exists within the well-knit team.

Episodes 7 and 8 set up the scene for the big finale coming in the next week. We see the Bulls along with Jordan, facing the Nets in 1998. With his retirement from the Chicago team looming in 1999, it seems like the end of an era. As we rewind, the docuseries takes us back to Jordan’s first retirement before the 1993-94 season. We are told of how Jordan’s father’s murder had a profound impact on the star. He switched to baseball for a while because it was his father’s dream to watch his young son play the sport.

Meanwhile, Pippen tries to hold the fort without Jordan, allowing Toni Kukoc his moment to shine in the game against the Knicks. Episode 8 sets up Jordan’s return to the Bulls after his MLB stint did not work out. However, Jordan seemed a little shaky when he’s back. The docuseries shows how his return in 1995 was cemented after scoring the game-winner over the Hawks.

The end of the episode sees Jordan’s return being foiled by the Orlando Magic when the Bulls run into stalwarts like Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway. Curious to know what the finale could be about? We have the spoilers and information on when and where to watch it.

The Last Dance Episode 9 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Last Dance’ finale, Episodes 9 and 10, are slated to air on Sunday, May 17, 2020. While Episode 9 drops at 9 PM ET, Episode 10 follows at 10 PM ET.

Where to Stream The Last Dance?

‘The Last Dance’ can be viewed with a cable subscription since it is on ESPN. You can also check it out on the ESPN site if you don’t have a cable connection. Cord cutters are on the rise, and options have been made available to them. You can watch the docuseries on DirecTV and Sling TV. Hulu with Live Tv also has ESPN, meaning you can catch the show there as well. Viewers outside the US can stream and watch the series on Netflix.

The Last Dance Episode 9 and Episode 10 Spoilers:

We’ve seen the meteoric rise of Michael Jordan, how he became a legend in basketball, and an international sports icon. The docuseries has shown us many of Jordan’s challenges, most infamously the Detroit Pistons in their Bad Boy era. Viewers have also been made privy to other notable but often overlooked teammates like Scottie Pippen and the ever colorful Dennis Rodman.

From Jordan’s surprising retirement to his iconic tie-up with Nike, ‘The Last Dance’ has covered a variety of events in the life and legacy of the star. Now, the upcoming episodes will show us the end of an era as Jordan’s time with the Bulls comes to an end. We might see his brief return with the Washington Wizards as well, before hanging up the proverbial socks. ‘The Last Dance’ has been an emotional and informative ride so far, and the finale will be looking to close the matter conclusively. Check out the promo below.

The Last Dance Trailer: Episodes 9 & 10 The Last Night.The Last Word. The Last Shot. Final episodes of The Last Dance begin Sunday, May 17 at 9:00pm/et on ESPN. 🙌 Posted by NBA on Sunday, May 10, 2020

Read More: True Story Behind The Last Dance