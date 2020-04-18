‘The Last Dance’ is a sports docu-series that showcases the 1997–98 Chicago Bulls season and also throws light on the Basketball legend Michael Jordan’s final season with the Bulls. The 1997–98 season marks the franchise’s second three-peat in the decade, where Michael Jordan earned his fifth and final NBA Most Valuable Player Award. Jason Hehir (‘The Fab Five’) serves as the director of the entire series, while Mike Tollin is the producer.

Now, you must be wondering about the release date and other details of ‘The Last Dance’ episode 1. Well, we are here to help you with that. Keep reading!

The Last Dance Episode 1 Release Date

The show was initially slated for a release in June 2020. However, the release date was moved up to April 2020, after the makers received a lot of fan calls, who requested an expedition due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the world of sports.

‘The Last Dance’ episode 1 will premiere on April 19, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on ESPN. It will be followed by episode 2 at 10 pm ET. The remaining episodes will follow a weekly-release format.

Where to Watch The Last Dance Episode 1 Online?

You can watch the ‘The Last Dance’ Episode 1 (uncensored) by tuning to ESPN at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on ESPN’s official website and the ESPN app. The censored version will simulcast on ESPN2. If you don’t have a cable subscription and you live out of the U.S., you can catch the show on Netflix, five hours after its broadcast on ESPN.

What is The Last Dance About?

Here’s a little history for the uninitiated, back in 1997, NBA Entertainment reached out to the owner of Chicago Bulls Jerry Reinsdorf, head coach Phil Jackson and the star-player Michael Jordan to film the on and off the field activities of the team and crew throughout the 1997-98 season. And as a result of that decision, we are finally getting a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s historic season, along with Michael Jordan’s last game with the team.

It follows one of the most celebrated teams in Basketball history – The Bulls as they step into their 32nd season, all the way to the 1998 NBA Finals, where they defeat the Utah Jazz in all the six games to score their sixth NBA championship win. Michael is known for staying away from the limelight. This marks the first time in his entire career that Michael has agreed for an in-depth documentary about his personal and professional life.

It also comprises never-before-seen footage dating back to the early days of Jordan in the sport. His entry into the Chicago Bulls as their shooting guard and all the ups and downs in their collaborative journey, which is often touted as ‘1984–1998: The Michael Jordan era.’ The series also features other players, including Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, and their head coach Phil Jackson. Apart from that, the series compiles dozens of present-day interviews of Jordan’s opponents, friends, former coaches, teammates, experts from the field, etc.

Check out the first-five minutes of the series, to prepare yourself for the premiere.

Can't wait for Sunday? Neither can we. So we're dropping five minutes from the first episode of #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/qW0Z3rmSxr — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2020

