Foreign language movies allow you to delve into stories from all over the world. They make you traverse both cultural and social boundaries and help you witness how people live and interact in other parts of the world. And now that streaming giants like Netflix have a robust collection of such films, we can simply watch them from the comfort of our home. Netflix’s new thriller ‘The Legacy of the Bones’ is another addition to the platform’s huge catalog of Spanish movies.

The film tells the story of Inspector Amaia Salazar, who returns to the Baztan Valley to solve a new case. But this time around, the case feels a lot more personal and is also riddled with other superstitious rituals of the region. Because of how heavily the film’s storyline is influenced by cultural references, you can’t help but wonder where its filming took place. Well, to know more about its filming locations, read on.

Where Was The Legacy of the Bones Filmed?

Since ‘The Legacy of the Bones’ is based on the Baztan Trilogy novels created by Dolores Redondo and is the second installment of the series. The first book in the series, titled ‘The Invisible Guardian’, already has a movie adaptation and is available on Netflix. According to reports, the shooting of ‘The Legacy of the Bones’ began in August 2018 and went on for 19-weeks.

The film had such an unusually long filming schedule because its creators had to film both the second and the third installments together for production reasons. Since all three books are specifically set in Basque Pyrenees of Navarra (Spain), even the movies have been predominantly filmed in several locations of Elizondo, a small town located in Navarre, northern Spain. Even “Baztan” from the title of the trilogy has been derived from the fact that Elizondo is located on both banks of the Baztan River.

Elizondo, Navarre, Northern Spain

In an interview with a local news source, director of the film, Fernando González, acknowledged that making films can often be a daunting task. He also admitted that the production value of the trilogy is pretty high and he has made a significant investment in Navarre. As mentioned earlier, the productions of the second and third films were carried out as one over a span of almost six months.

One big reason why the creators of the film decided to do this was the heavy floods in Elizondo. On the bright side, the long filming period allowed the lead actress, Marta Etura, to connect with her character in a very special way. This approach to its filming also allowed them to deduce the perfect locations for every scene of the two movies.

