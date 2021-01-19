‘The Little Things’ is a gripping neo-noir psychological crime thriller film written and directed by John Lee Hancock. Starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto in the lead roles, the star-studded film is one of the first projects from 2021 to simultaneously release on HBO Max and in theaters. The film also stars Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney as Captain Farris, Chris Bauer as Sal Rizoli, Joris Jarsky as Detective Rogers, Isabel Arraiza as Anna Baxter, Michael Hyatt as Flo Dunigan, Sofia Vassilieva as Tina Salvatore, Jason James Richter as Detective Dennis Williams, Kerry O’Malley as Mrs. Roberts, Sheila Houlahan, and John Harlan Kim.

The story revolves around two sheriffs, Joe “Deke” Deacon (Denzel Washington) and Jim Baxter (Rami Malek), from California, who attempts to track down a serial killer terrorizing the streets of Los Angeles. As the duo dives deeper into the case, they narrow down the list to one suspect. But as they get obsessed with the investigation, it threatens to unravel their own disturbing secrets. After reading the synopsis, you can guess that ‘The Little Things’ is a treat for true crime fans who love fictional reenactments on the screen. If you are addicted to good detective thrillers and are attracted to society’s obsession with brutal killers, this film is the perfect one for you. Well, if you wish to know about the release details of this masterpiece that has already garnered a lot of attention, we have you covered!

The Little Things HBO Max Release Date:

‘The Little Things’ is slated to premiere on January 29, 2021, on HBO Max and in select theaters in the US. However, if you wish to catch the movie online from the comforts of your home, the best way is to tune in to Max on the date mentioned above. ‘The Little Things’ is the first from Warner Bros.’ collection of 2021 films to be released on the platform as part of the deal. Following its release, it will be available on HBO Max for 31 days.

If you already have an active subscription to HBO Max, you can easily watch the film online without any additional cost. The fee amounts to $14.99/month. Once you have an account, you can stream movies and shows on Max on a gamut of devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, desktops, laptops, and mobile devices. You can also catch HBO Max online at HBOMax.com.

