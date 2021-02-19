Deborah Norville, recognized as an anchor for the television newsmagazine ‘Inside Edition,’ made her debut as an executive-producer with ‘The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice,’ which sheds light on a sensitive yet powerful subject. A mother’s unconditional love withstands every hurdle and obstacle, which is what weaves the movie into a heart-touching experience. Norville had covered the real story behind the movie in ‘Inside Edition.’

The film follows Mari Gilbert, who wants to locate her missing daughter Shannan with every last bit of her soul and energy. The Suffolk County Police leads the search and eventually discovers the remains of 19 homicide victims. It is a true story based on American activist and murder victim advocate Mari Gilbert. She lost her life in 2016 because of her daughter Sarra, who killed her in a chaotic episode of schizophrenia. As the movie piqued our curiosity, we decided to look into its filming. Here’s everything we found.

The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice Filming Locations

The movie was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia. The city has everything that a filmmaker ever needs. It is essentially an urbanized spot surrounded by splendid formations of nature. The city is bordered by the English Bay and the Burrard Inlet in the north and the Fraser River to the south.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The movie was shot under the influence of the pandemic lockdown. Actor Kim Delaney said that she was in quarantine before production started, which gave her time to physically transform herself into the character. She did not wear a wig but instead dyed her hair blond.

The production team used to send her material that Kim referred to as a prerequisite in preparing for her role. She spent the rest of her quarantine phase inhabiting her reel-life character. They went back to the set thereafter. Kim shared a picture during production, which features her along with the producer Elizabeth Guber Stephen, clad in safety gear.

The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice Cast

The cast of ‘The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice’ includes Kim Delaney, who plays the role of Shannan Gilbert’s mother, Mari Gilbert. She is best known for her role in the blockbuster TV series ‘NYPD Blue’, for which she was nominated for two Golden Globes. Canadian actress Katharine Isabelle plays Shannan, who mysteriously goes missing. You may certainly recognize Katharine from shows such as ‘Goosebumps,’ ‘The X-Files’ and ‘Hannibal,’ which significantly boosted her popularity.

Eugene Clark portrays the character of Herc Zinneman. His previous works include the science fiction show ‘William Shatner’s TekWar,’ ‘Night Heat,’ ‘RoboCop: Prime Directives,’ ‘The Twilight Zone,’ and ‘Side Effects,’ among others. John Cassini appears as Chief Detective Dominick Varrone, while Jason Gray-Stanford and Jessica McLeod play Sarra Gilbert and Steven Rubin

