Created by Sera Gamble and John McNamara, ‘The Magicians‘ is a fantasy television series eponymous to the 2009 novel by Lev Grossman. The intriguing series follows the story of graduate student Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph), who is training to become a magician at Brakebills University. But he gradually becomes privy to the dangers lurking around, putting humanity’s safety at stake.

The magical world from Quentin’s favorite childhood books materializes into truth, which, to his horror, alarmingly changes his perspective. The plot also sheds light on Julia Wicker (Stella Maeve), Quentin’s childhood friend who is denied entry inside Brakebills, and Eliot Waugh (Hale Appleman), Quentin’s senior but close friend. Over five seasons, it has received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

The magical world called Fillory cast a spell on the viewers along with the show’s brilliantly timed humor and eccentricity. The series also sprouted controversy because of the unabashed portrayal of Julia’s rape by Reynard The Fox (Mackenzie Astin). With season 5 ending in April 2020, fans are curious to know about the upcoming season. Well, here’s everything we know.

The Magicians Season 6 Release Date

‘The Magicians’ season 5 premiered on January 15, 2020, on Syfy, and came to an end on April 1, 2020. It consists of 13 episodes with a runtime of 60 minutes each. The show garnered a positive response from both critics and audiences, but after five seasons, Syfy decided to cancel the series in March 2020, which came as a shocker to fans. Talking about the cancellation, the show producers explained that the cancellation was not due to issues surrounding the plot.

However, it was mostly due to the show’s inability to grab much support for its smooth renewal. Streaming services are primarily interested in new shows rather than picking up on old ones with declining ratings, which is probably why the show met a dead end. In an interview, co-creator John McNamara stated that they were never certain of the show’s renewal for every season, except the fourth season’s transition into season 5. The creators always had serious discussions about calculations related to production and revenue.

Therefore, as of now, ‘The Magicians’ season 6 stands officially canceled. Although Syfy has bid farewell to this memorable show constituting five seasons, it might still show up on other networks or streaming services in the future, provided there is ample interest. Netflix had likewise renewed or welcomed esteemed shows like ‘Designated Survivor‘ and ‘Lucifer’ when productions for both these shows were put to an abrupt end by their home networks.

Read More: Best Fantasy Movies Ever Made