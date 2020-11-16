‘The Mandalorian’ is a live-action ‘Star Wars’ series that follows the adventures of a lone gunslinger as he journeys across the galaxy to unite the Child in his care (Baby Yoda) with those of his kind – the Jedi. With the origins of the bundle of adorableness that is the Child shrouded in mystery, the only place where it will be safe is with the Force-wielding Jedi Order. And so Mando (whose actual name is Din Djarin) is on a quest to find other Mandalorians who may be able to point the way to the Jedi. Here is a look at what to expect from the upcoming Season 2 Episode 4 of ‘The Mandalorian’. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Episode 4 will release on November 20, 2020, at 3 am ET on Disney Plus. Disney releases new episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’ every Friday at the aforementioned time slot.

Where To Stream The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

As is the case with all other ‘Star Wars’ content, all episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’ are exclusively available only on Disney Plus. Interested viewers who want to watch the series would be required to have an active subscription to Disney’s streaming service.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

The second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ has so far focused on his quest to find others of his own creed so that he could seek the other Mandalorians’ help in finding the Jedi. In Episode 3, Mando is able to finally locate three other Mandalorians on the watery moon of the planet Trask. Though their appearance comes as something of a shock to Mando, fellow Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan reveals some heavy details about the people who brought Mando up and also provided him with a tip that will lead him to the Jedi.

In Episode 4, we can expect Mando and the Child to find their way to the forest planet Corvus, where they would need to travel to the city of Calodan. This is where Bo-Katan tells Mando that he will find former Jedi Ahsoka Tano who might have more insights into the baby’s origins and species. The only thing is, Bo-Katan could be lying to Mando about Tano’s whereabouts (why would she give away the location of one of the most important people in the galaxy to someone she just met?). Or she could just be telling truth about Tano’s location. Or maybe the next episode is another one of the filler episodes (like Episode 2) before Mando and the Child actually come face to face with Ahsoka Tano.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

Mando and Baby Yoda, along with Frog Lady and her eggs, arrive at the estuary moon of Trask, where the Frog Lady is reunited with her husband, and Mando and the Child set sail with a bunch of Quarren who claim to know the location of the other Mandalorians. Mando and the Child run into trouble when they realize the Quarren only want to steal Mando’s beskar, but they are saved by three other Mandalorians who take off their helmets to reveal their faces.

The other Mandalorians are Bo-Katan Kryse and her companions who are looking for the Darksaber (currently in Moff Gideon’s possession). Bo-Katan tells Mando that he is a Child of the Watch and was raised by religious purists who want to restore the old ways but the rest of Mandalore society finds nothing wrong with removing their helmets. Bo-Katan enlists Mando’s help in taking an Imperial Army ship full of weapons in exchange for information that will lead him closer to the Jedi.

