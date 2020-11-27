‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Episode 5, titled ‘The Jedi’, packs quite a punch as Ahsoka Tano makes her long-awaited appearance and reveals The Child’s backstory. Mando’s relationship with the baby is brought to the forefront, along with Tano’s superior combat skills and her spectacular use of her lightsabers. Episode 5 also reveals who Tano is after – a major big bad from ‘Star Wars: Rebels’. In the recap section ahead, there is a detailed summary of the latest episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2. First, let us take a look at all that we know about the upcoming Season 2 Episode 6.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 episode 6 will release on December 04, 2020, at 3 am ET on Disney Plus. Disney releases new episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’ every Friday at the aforementioned time slot.

Where To Stream The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

The latest episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 are available to stream on Disney Plus since Disney has exclusive rights over all things ‘Star Wars‘. Viewers will need to have an active subscription to Disney’s streaming service in order to catch the action-packed episodes of ‘The Mandalorian.’

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

With the previous episode bringing Mando and The Child face to face with former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, ‘The Mandalorian’ gets its first appearance by a known Jedi warrior from the wider ‘Star Wars’ universe. Refusing to train Baby Yoda herself, Tano instructs Mando to bring him to the ruins of an ancient Jedi temple on another planet where the kid will need to decide whether he wants to be trained as a Jedi knight or not.

For the next episode, it is best not to expect another pivotal arc as ‘The Mandalorian’ tends to have filler side-quest episodes wedged in between important ones. But if it were to break with habit and continue the main storyline, episode 6 could go two ways – either Mando and the kid reach the Jedi Temple on the planet Tython (unlikely), or Moff Gideon catches up with them using the tracking beacon he got planted on the Razor Crest in Episode 4.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

In season 2 episode 5, we are introduced to the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano (Anakin Skywalker’s padawan, previously seen in ‘The Clone Wars’ and ‘Rebels’). When Mando and Baby Yoda arrive on the bleak wasteland that’s the planet Corvus, they head to the city of Calodan to find Ahsoka Tano. Calodan’s oppressive and tyrannical magistrate Morgan Elsbeth tasks Mando with killing Tano, offering a staff of pure beskar as payment. Mando, of course, double-crosses her and joins forces with Tano to help take down Elsbeth and free the captive citizens of Calodan. Tano asks Elsbeth to reveal the location of her master, Grand Admiral Thrawn (one of the most prolific antagonists in the ‘Star Wars’ universe).

But before they defeat Elsbeth, Tano and Mando spend some time in the forest, with Tano communicating with The Child and testing his Force manipulation abilities. Seeing his shaky powers and his deep attachment to Mando, Tano suggests that it’s best if they let his powers fade. She refuses to train him but reveals his backstory to Mando – The Child’s name is Grogu and he was raised in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, somehow escaping the carnage that Order 66 brought on. Over the last 25 years, lost and surviving on his own, Grogu repressed his powers due to fear. Because he has now formed a strong emotional connection with Mando and thinks of him as his father, if he is trained in the ways of the Jedi, Grogu stands at the risk of turning to the Dark Side, just like Anakin Skywalker did years ago.

Ahsoka Tano tells Mando to take Grogu to the planet Tython and place him on the “seeing stone” in the ruins of an ancient Jedi Temple, where he can use the Force to reach out to the other Jedi if he so chooses. She personally does not think it’s a good idea to train the kid but ultimately, it is Grogu’s own decision. Mando and Grogu say goodbye to Tano and take off from Corvus, heading to Tython.

