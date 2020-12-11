The episodes get more and more action-packed, fast-paced, and profound as we near the season 2 finale for ‘The Mandalorian’. In the penultimate episode 7, titled ‘The Believer’, Mando puts his plan of saving Baby Yoda (or Grogu) into action. It’s a two-step plan overall – get ex-Imperial sharpshooter Migs Mayfeld to use his security access to retrieve the coordinates to Moff Gideon’s ship; go get the kid back from Moff Gideon. Episode 7 of ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 is all about that first part of Mando’s plan. Mando and his comrades (Cara Dune, Fennec Shand, Boba Fett) take Mayfeld to a secret Imperial base where Mando is forced to reveal his face. There’s a more detailed recap for season 2 episode 7 at the end of this article. Let’s first see what we can expect from the upcoming season 2 finale.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 episode 8 will release on December 18, 2020, at 3 am ET on Disney Plus. This will be the final episode of the second season.

Where To Stream The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

All the released episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 are available to stream on Disney Plus since Disney has exclusive rights over the ‘Star Wars‘ franchise. Viewers will need to have an active subscription to Disney’s streaming service in order to catch the action-packed episodes of ‘The Mandalorian.’

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 is headed toward a possible showdown between Moff Gideon and Mando. At the end of episode 7, Mando sends a message to Gideon, stating in no uncertain terms, that he’s coming for Grogu. While we’re not entirely sure if warning Gideon ahead of his attack is altogether a smart idea, we are nevertheless hoping hard that by the end of the next episode, Mando will be reunited with his little green charge. But as Mando and his team of elite killing machines (Dune, Shand, and Fett) head into the finale, we cannot help but wonder if there are going to be any casualties in the next episode. In the Season 1 finale, the protocol droid sacrificed itself to save the others. Let’s brace ourselves for something similar in Season 2 Episode 8.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Mando and Cara Dune get Migs Mayfeld out of prison so that he can get them the coordinates of Moff Gideon’s space cruiser using his Imperial security clearance. Since Mayfeld needs an Imperial terminal station to do this, the group heads to the planet Morak, where a secret Imperial base is mining the highly volatile rhydonium. Mando swaps his beskar armor for Stormtrooper garb in order to infiltrate with Mayfeld. When Mayfeld gets spooked seeing his old commanding officer, Mando takes over the task of getting the coordinates to Gideon’s ship.

In order to get the information they need, the Imperial terminal first needs to scan Mando’s face so he takes off his helmet, much to the audience’s shock and delight. Mayfeld snaps when his ex-commanding officer starts bragging about the atrocities the Empire has committed for the “greater good”, and shoots the official dead. Mando (after he puts his helmet back on) and Mayfeld manage to get out of there and Boba Fett retrieves them in his ship. Cara Dune sets Mayfeld free. Mando sends a message to Moff Gideon, telling him that he’s coming for the child soon.

Read More: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 7 Ending, Explained