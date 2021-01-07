The second episode of ‘The Masked Dancer’ that landed this week serves as the second part of the two-episode premiere. We first meet Sloth who throws away many clues. He has the word ‘Glee’ on his toothpaste tube, an L on his forehead, and says that he had played a doctor in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. By the end of his performance, it is clear that Sloth is quite a good dancer, and he is quite close to being Matthew Morrison. Next up is Ice Cube, whose hints in the clue package include words like real-time and make it work. He appears to be Bill Nye the Science Guy.

The third celeb is Zebra, who seems to be an athlete, followed by Cotton Candy and finally, Moth. Zebra appears to have made a name for himself in Hollywood and the initial guesses for him point to him being NASCAR competitor Ryan Newman. Cotton Candy delivers a stunning performance, featuring aerial acrobatics. Judge Ashley Tisdale thinks that she might be Julianne Hough. Additional clues regarding Cotton Candy include a breakfast platter, a chalk drawing of a wizard hat, a clock with the letters L-I-F-E, and cupcakes decorated with lips and eyelashes.

Moth explains that she has previously featured in tabloids with the president. She also has a box with the label “Clothes,” math equations, and a painting of a nun with a halo over her head. It seems that she might be Monica Lewinsky. At the end of the episode, Ice Cube is unmasked, and he is indeed Bill Nye! Well, after a grand two-part premiere, ‘The Masked Dancer’ is all geared up to release its next episode, and here is everything we know about it.

The Masked Dancer Episode 3 Release Date And Time

‘The Masked Dancer’ episode 3 is slated to premiere on January 13, 2021, on Fox, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT.

The Masked Dancer Episode 3 Spoilers

Titled ‘Group A Playoffs – So You Think You Can Mask?’, the third episode’s name makes the premise pretty clear. Four of the masked celebs from the premiere episode return on-stage to deliver their respective performances. While one celebrity is eliminated, the remaining three move on to see another day.

Where to Stream The Masked Dancer Episode 3 Online?

If you have a valid cable subscription, you can watch ‘The Masked Dancer’ on Fox by simply tuning into your TV at the aforementioned time slot. You may also want to watch it online on Fox TV’s official website and their mobile application. Another way is to stream complete episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, but you need to have an existing cable subscription in order to log in.

There are other ways to stream the latest episodes of ‘The Masked Dancer’ on various platforms and websites. All of its aired episodes are available to stream on Hulu. For people who don’t prefer watching on TV or have ditched the cable, live-streaming platforms include DirecTV and FuboTV.

