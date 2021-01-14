The 3rd episode of ‘The Masked Dancer’ that landed this week sees Cheryl Hines as the guest judge. The Group B playoffs then begin with Zebra and we receive some more clues. He loves to help people and says that his childhood was surrounded by poverty and crime. Zebra then dances to “All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo. Paula mentions that Zebra has the moves of a boxer and the panel thinks he can be either Floyd Mayweather, Tony Robbins, Mario Lopez, or Tito Ortiz.

Next up is Cotton Candy who says that she has seen several setbacks in her life. She missed out on several big moments in her childhood. She then performs to “Sour Candy” by Lady Gaga featuring Blackpink. Cotton Candy’s moves are athletic and Ashley believes that she might be a gymnast, professional dancer, or an ice skater. The judges think she can be either Jenna Dewan, Tara Lipinski, or Kristi Yamaguchi. Moth states that she never thought she would be on this stage and dancing on national TV. She performs to “Sway” by Michael Bublé and her clues point her to Omarosa Manigault Newman. The panel believes Moth can be Karlie Kloss, Omarosa, Megyn Kelly, Elizabeth Smart, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, or Kathy Griffin.

The last star for the week is Sloth, who explains that when he moved to a place with a new language, he could not fit in. He dances to “Up Where We Belong” by Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes. The panel thinks Sloth could be John Cusack, Jonathan Groff, Keegan Michael Key, or Will Ferrell. Finally, the votes come in and the one with the minimum number is Moth. She then pulls off her mask and we see the author, Elizabeth Smart. Well, after a grand third episode, ‘The Masked Dancer’ is all geared up to release its next episode, and here is everything we know about it.

The Masked Dancer Episode 4 Release Date And Time

‘The Masked Dancer’ episode 4 is slated to premiere on January 20, 2021, on Fox, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT.

The Masked Dancer Episode 4 Spoilers

Titled ‘Group A Playoffs – So You Think You Can Mask?’, the 4th episode’s name makes the premise pretty clear. As per the official description: “The four dancers from the premiere episode return to shake their tail feathers at the group A finals; one is unmasked and the remaining three continue on to the super six.” Until now, Disco Ball (Ice-T), Ice Cube (Bill Nye), and Moth (Elizabeth Smart) eliminated. Episode 4 will see performances from Hammerhead, Tulip, Cricket, and Exotic Bird, and one of them will have to leave the game once s/he is unmasked.

Where to Stream The Masked Dancer Episode 4 Online?

If you have a valid cable subscription, you can watch ‘The Masked Dancer’ on Fox by simply tuning into your TV at the aforementioned time slot. You may also want to watch it online on Fox TV’s official website and their mobile application. Another way is to stream complete episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, but you need to have an existing cable subscription in order to log in.

There are other ways to stream the latest episodes of ‘The Masked Dancer’ on various platforms and websites. All of its aired episodes are available to stream on Hulu. For people who don’t prefer watching on TV or have ditched the cable, live-streaming platforms include DirecTV and FuboTV.

