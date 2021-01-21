The 4th episode of ‘The Masked Dancer’ that landed this week kicks off with Cricket dancing to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.” We then have Hammerhead moonwalking to the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” Hammerhead’s performance is extremely entertaining and the panel ends up asking him: “You look depressed; did you get married recently?” The judges guess that Hammerhead might be Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino from ‘Jersey Shore’ The panel adds: “You were depressed because you were in jail.” To which Lowe adds: “As I’m thinking ‘depressed, marriage,’ I think it could be Emilio Estevez.”

We also have Tulip who delivers a beautiful ballet routine. All the panelists believe that she is a trained gymnast and dancer. Finally, host Craig Robinson announces that Cricket has been eliminated. The contestant is revealed to be Grammy Award-nominated artist Brian McKnight. Abdul was the only judge who had guess the identity correctly, taking the hint from the image of a knight in Cricket’s clue package. So, what does this mean? Tulip, Exotic Bird, and Hammerhead are headed to the Super Six with Sloth, Zebra, and Cotton Candy. Well, after a grand 4th episode, ‘The Masked Dancer’ is all geared up to release its next episode, and here is everything we know about it.

The Masked Dancer Episode 5 Release Date And Time

‘The Masked Dancer’ episode 5 is slated to premiere on January 27, 2021, on Fox, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT.

The Masked Dancer Episode 5 Spoilers

Titled ‘Final Six’, the 5th episode’s name makes the premise pretty clear. As per the official description: “The three finalists from group A and group B come together for the super six; guest panelist Whitney Cummings.” Until now, Disco Ball (Ice-T), Ice Cube (Bill Nye), Cricket (Brian McKnight), and Moth (Elizabeth Smart) eliminated. Episode 5 will see performances from Hammerhead, Tulip, Cotton Candy, Sloth, Zebra, and Exotic Bird, and one of them will have to leave the game once s/he is unmasked.

Where to Stream The Masked Dancer Episode 5 Online?

If you have a valid cable subscription, you can watch ‘The Masked Dancer’ on Fox by simply tuning into your TV at the aforementioned time slot. You may also want to watch it online on Fox TV’s official website and their mobile application. Another way is to stream complete episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, but you need to have an existing cable subscription in order to log in.

There are other ways to stream the latest episodes of ‘The Masked Dancer’ on various platforms and websites. All of its aired episodes are available to stream on Hulu. For people who don’t prefer watching on TV or have ditched the cable, live-streaming platforms include DirecTV and FuboTV.

