In the 5th episode of ‘The Masked Dancer,’ Cotton Candy, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, Sloth, Tulip, and Zebra perform in front of the panel as members of the Super 6. Special guest judge Whitney Cummings joins regular panelists Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, and Paula Abdul while one among the six contenders gets eliminated.

First up is Cotton Candy, who gives a bonus clue in the form of five gold balloons. She dances to ‘Great Balls of Fire’ by Jerry Lee Lewis and delivers great footwork and flexibility. While Ken remarks that Cotton Candy is the ideal masked dancer, Whitney thinks that she is a professional. In a rapid fire question segment, Cotton Candy admits that her work involves ice, and she owns several tights. The panel thinks Cotton Candy could be Tara Lipinski, Jennifer Lopez, Kristi Yamaguchi, Gabi Butler, or Simone Biles.

Exotic Bird makes an entry next, and we see the words “Legendary” and “XOXO” spray painted on a wall. When she performs to ‘Rush’ by Lewis Capaldi, she is completely in rhythm. As a bonus clue, we also witness a tattoo of a flower. The judges believe that Exotic Bird could be Kat Von D, Dita Von Teese, or Ashley Graham. The third participant is Sloth, and his super clue is the number 18. He dances to ‘Ain’t That a Kick in the Head’ by Dean Martin. It is clear that he is a pro. The panel thinks that Sloth could be Bradley Cooper, John C. Reilly, or Sacha Baron Cohen.

Hammerhead’s super clue is a bottle of tanning oil. He dances to ‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’ by Santa Esmeralda. In his rapid-fire question round, we learn that Hammerhead has a good sense of humor and is a public figure. The panel thinks Hammerhead could be Pauly D., David Dobrik, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, or Vinny Guadagnino. The second-last performance for the night is from Tulip, whose super clue is a framed picture of Tulip and her mother at the 2nd Annual Mother Daughter Dance. She dances to ‘Thank U, Next’ by Ariana Grande, and the panel thinks she could be Sarah Hyland, Simone Biles, or Julianne Hough. Finally, we have Zebra, dancing to ‘Mi Gente’ by J Balvin and Willy William. The panel remarks that Zebra could be LL Cool J, Oscar De La Hoya, or Floyd Mayweather.

The votes come in, and the unmasked dancer is Hammerhead. He removes his mask and reveals himself to be Vinny Guadagnino! Well, after a grand 5th episode, ‘The Masked Dancer’ is all geared up to release its next episode, and here is everything we know about it.

The Masked Dancer Episode 6 Release Date And Time

‘The Masked Dancer’ episode 6 is slated to premiere on February 3, 2021, on Fox, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT.

The Masked Dancer Episode 6 Spoilers

Titled ‘Top Five – Mask the Night Away!,’ the 6th episode’s name makes the premise pretty clear. As per the official description: “The final five dancers compete for their shot at the semifinals.” Until now, Disco Ball (Ice-T), Ice Cube (Bill Nye), Cricket (Brian McKnight), Hammerhead (Vinny Guadagnino), and Moth (Elizabeth Smart) have been eliminated. Episode 6 will see performances from Tulip, Cotton Candy, Sloth, Zebra, and Exotic Bird, and one of them will have to leave the game once s/he is unmasked.

Where to Stream The Masked Dancer Episode 6 Online?

If you have a valid cable subscription, you can watch ‘The Masked Dancer’ on Fox by simply tuning into your TV at the aforementioned time slot. You may also want to watch it online on Fox TV’s official website and their mobile application. Another way is to stream complete episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, but you need to have an existing cable subscription in order to log in.

There are other ways to stream the latest episodes of ‘The Masked Dancer’ on various platforms and websites. All of its aired episodes are available to stream on Hulu. For people who don’t prefer watching on TV or have ditched the cable, live-streaming platforms include DirecTV and FuboTV.

Read More: Where Is The Masked Dancer Filmed?