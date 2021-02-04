In the 6th episode of ‘The Masked Dancer,’ Cotton Candy, Exotic Bird, Sloth, Tulip, and Zebra perform in front of the panel as members of the Super 5. Special guest judge Mayim Bialik joins regular panelists Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, and Paula Abdul while one among the five contenders gets eliminated.

First up is Tulip and her dancing partner gives a couple of clues: “I love spending time with the Tulip; she’s basically my new best friend.” The duo sways to ‘My Boyfriend’s Back’ by the Chiffons. After the performance, she delivers a one-word hint, “Lifetime achievements,” and states that she is no stranger to the stage. The panel believes that Tulip could be Liza Koshy, Haylie Duff, or Jamie Lynn Spears. Next up is Zebra, who dances to ‘Take You Dancing’ by Jason Derulo. Zebra gives a one-word clue, “author.” The judges think that Zebra could be Oscar De La Hoya, Conor McGregor, or Barry Bonds.

The third contender is Sloth, and he performs to ‘Twist Remix’ by Neeraj Shridhar. His one-word clue is “rose.” The panel’s guesses for Sloth are Harry Shum Jr., Hugh Jackman, or Jack Black. We then have Exotic Bird, who dances to ‘Opposites Attract.’ The judges guess that Exotic Bird could be Khloe Kardashian, Eve, or Jordin Sparks. Finally, the last dancer for the week is Cotton Candy, who delivers a ballet routine to ‘Swan Lake Opus 20. Acto I Finale’ by Tchaikovsky. The votes come in, and the unmasked dancer is Exotic Bird. She removes her mask and reveals herself to be Jordin Sparks! Well, after a grand 6th episode, ‘The Masked Dancer’ is all geared up to release its next episode, and here is everything we know about it.

The Masked Dancer Episode 7 Release Date And Time

‘The Masked Dancer’ episode 7 is slated to premiere on February 10, 2021, on Fox, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT.

The Masked Dancer Episode 7 Spoilers

Titled ‘Semifinals – It’s All About the Dance!,’ the 7th episode’s name makes the premise pretty clear. As per the official description: “The remaining four dancers fight for their chance at the final three spots.” Until now, Disco Ball (Ice-T), Ice Cube (Bill Nye), Cricket (Brian McKnight), Hammerhead (Vinny Guadagnino), Exotic Bird (Jordin Sparks), and Moth (Elizabeth Smart) have been eliminated. Episode 7 will see performances from Tulip, Cotton Candy, Sloth, and Zebra, and one of them will have to leave the game once s/he is unmasked.

Where to Stream The Masked Dancer Episode 7 Online?

If you have a valid cable subscription, you can watch ‘The Masked Dancer’ on Fox by simply tuning into your TV at the aforementioned time slot. You may also want to watch it online on Fox TV’s official website and their mobile application. Another way is to stream complete episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, but you need to have an existing cable subscription in order to log in.

There are other ways to stream the latest episodes of ‘The Masked Dancer’ on various platforms and websites. All of its aired episodes are available to stream on Hulu. For people who don’t prefer watching on TV or have ditched the cable, live-streaming platforms include DirecTV and FuboTV.

