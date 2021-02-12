In the 7th episode of ‘The Masked Dancer,’ which serves as the semi-finals, Cotton Candy, Sloth, Tulip, and Zebra perform in front of the panel as members of the Super 4. The regular panelists are Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, and Paula Abdul, and one of the four contenders gets eliminated.

The semis kick off with the first-ever group performance from the season. The performers need to sway to the theme of love since the episode celebrates Valentine’s Day. The stage is then graced by Cotton Candy. She dances to “Get Ready” by 2 Unlimited, which later transitions to “Hey Mickey.” The judges think that Cotton Candy could be Simone Biles or Gabby Douglas. Sloth does the samba to “Dancing With a Stranger” by Sam Smith and Normani. The panel believes that Sloth could be Patrick Dempsey, Max Chmerkovskiy, or Val Chmerkovskiy.

Zebra dances to “Mack the Knife” by Bobby Darin, and the number draws inspiration from a Las Vegas casino. The judges guess that Zebra could be Mike Tyson, The Miz, or Oscar De La Hoya. Wrapping up the semis is Tulip, who delivers a traditional polka. The panel believes Tulip could be Mackenzie Ziegler, Noah Cyrus, Dove Cameron, or Liza Koshy. The votes come in, and the unmasked dancer is Zebra. He removes his mask and reveals himself to be boxing champion and Olympic gold medalist Oscar De La Hoya! Well, after a grand 7th episode, ‘The Masked Dancer’ is all geared up to release its next episode, which happens to be the season finale! And here is everything we know about it.

The Masked Dancer Episode 8 Release Date And Time

‘The Masked Dancer’ episode 8 is slated to premiere on February 17, 2021, on Fox, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT.

The Masked Dancer Episode 8 Spoilers

Titled ‘Road to the Finals – Final Clues to the Mask!,’ the 8th episode’s name makes the premise pretty clear. As per the official description: “A look back at the first season of “The Masked Dancer”; the best performances and never-before-seen clues; the winner is crowned.” Until now, Disco Ball (Ice-T), Ice Cube (Bill Nye), Cricket (Brian McKnight), Hammerhead (Vinny Guadagnino), Exotic Bird (Jordin Sparks), Zebra (Oscar De La Hoya), and Moth (Elizabeth Smart) have been eliminated. Episode 8 will see performances from Tulip, Cotton Candy, and Zebra, and the last one standing will be declared as the winner for season 1.

Where to Stream The Masked Dancer Episode 8 Online?

If you have a valid cable subscription, you can watch ‘The Masked Dancer’ on Fox by simply tuning into your TV at the aforementioned time slot. You may also want to watch it online on Fox TV’s official website and their mobile application. Another way is to stream complete episodes of the show, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, but you need to have an existing cable subscription in order to log in.

There are other ways to stream the latest episodes of ‘The Masked Dancer’ on various platforms and websites. All of its aired episodes are available to stream on Hulu. For people who don’t prefer watching on TV or have ditched the cable, live-streaming platforms include DirecTV and FuboTV.

Read More: Where Is The Masked Dancer Filmed?