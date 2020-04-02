‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 has finally moved past the group stages. The champions from Groups A, B, and C, face off against each other, in the ‘Super Nine’ stage. Along with the thrill of the competition comes a lot of fun. It is April Fools’ Day after all, and our panelists, as well as the host, Nick Cannon, are in the mood for pranks.

Tonight’s competitors are Turtle, Kangaroo, and White Tiger, representing Group A. Kitty, Banana, and Frog represent Group B, while Night Angel, Rhino, and Astronaut are from Group C.

Without further ado, let us give you the rundown of the episode, and tell you when and where you can watch the upcoming episode.

The Masked Singer Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Episode 11 is slated to be released on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 8 PM ET. Titled “The Mother Of All Final Face Offs, Part 1”, the episode sees Sharon Osbourne joining as the guest panelist. Viewers might feel the format to be more familiar now, as the remaining participants are paired off against each other in the ‘smackdown’ phases of the competition.

Where to Watch The Masked Singer Season 3 Episode 11 Online?

‘The Masked Singer’ is on Fox. Therefore the simplest way would be to watch it with a cable subscription. However, you might not have a cable connection. In that case, you can head to the Fox site and stream the episodes of the show.

Cord cutters are on the rise, and accordingly, provisions are made for them to enjoy ‘The Masked Singer.’ Head over to Fubo Tv, DirecTV, or YouTube Tv to watch the new episodes. Some of the platforms also offer free trial periods, which you can use before they start charging you for your services.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, there is a chance that ‘The Masked Singer’ will eventually make its way to the platform. Hulu already has two seasons of the show, which leads us to believe that Season 3 will head there as well. However, you might not be able to stream the new episodes immediately.

The Masked Singer Season 3 Spoilers:

The episode starts with clues about the groups. Group A has 15.4 million Instagram followers, combined. Oprah has interviewed everyone in Group B, and Group C members have a total of seven Grammy nominations.

Turtle, Kangaroo, and White Tiger are the first ones to perform. Like many fans predicted, White Tiger is voted as the least favorite. He goes to the bottom three, from Group A. Next, we see Kitty, Banana, and Frog taking the stage. While Kitty’s got a powerful voice, Frog sounds like a professional rapper. It’s harder to make the call here, but Banana goes to the bottom three.

Finally, Group C witnesses Night Angel, Rhino, and Astronaut performing. Group C is easily the best group, and any eliminations from this group are bound to be a loss for the competition. However, Rhino goes to the bottom three. Ultimately, it is White Tiger who’s unmasked at the end of the episode. It turns out to be Rob Gronkowski, as we’d anticipated.

In the upcoming episode, we will have singers paired off to face each other. In all likelihood, we will see Night Angel going up against Kitty because any other pairing wouldn’t be evenly matched. Turtle is likely to take on Astronaut, while Banana might face off against Kangaroo. That’d leave Frog and Rhino to square off against each other.

While the competition promises to heat up in the smackdown, the panelists still seem to be in the dark when it comes to some of the obvious identities of the masked singers. Turtle is most likely to be Jesse McCartney. Jordin Sparks remains a great guess about Kangaroo’s identity because she reveals that she’s never lived in Australia. Sparks doesn’t seem to have lived there either, but she’s gained recognition there.

Banana is likely to be Bret Michaels, and we’re glad panelist Jenny McCarthy has come around to agree with our assessment. Frog is most certainly Bow Wow, and Night Angel is likely to be Kandi Burruss. Surprisingly, none of the panelists have guessed it yet. Astronaut is most likely to be Hunter Hayes.

In our opinion, Banana will probably be the next performer to be unmasked unless he manages to turn things around. Stay tuned for the latest updates and spoilers about ‘The Masked Singer.’

