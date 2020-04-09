‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 has finally moved to the Smackdown stages that we have all been waiting for. The competition has now returned to the familiar format, where two pairs of performers go up against each other. The losers from each pair again face-off. Whoever loses the second face-off is eliminated.

It heightens the competition and ensures that the performers bring their best to the stage. This week, we have had four of the most energetic singers squaring off against each other. Night Angel and Kangaroo duke it out, while Turtle and Astronaut go toe to toe. Curious to find out what happens? We have the rundown and spoilers for the upcoming episode. Besides, we will also tell you when and where to watch the next episode.

The Masked Singer Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Episode 12 is slated to be released on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 8 PM ET. The upcoming episode is a filler of sorts. Titled “Sing-Along Spectacular,” the episode will see highlights of previous performances. While the season has been filmed before the coronavirus outbreak, Fox is spreading the episodes out, so that the show runs longer.

On April 22, 2020, the competition will resume with “The Mother of All Final Face-Offs, Part 2”. Sharon Osbourne will be the celebrity panelist in the episode.

Where to Watch The Masked Singer Season 3 Episode 12 Online?

‘The Masked Singer’ is on Fox. Therefore the most straightforward way would be to watch it with a cable subscription. However, you might not have a cable connection. In that case, you can head to the Fox site and stream the episodes of the show.

Cord cutters are on the rise, and accordingly, provisions are made for them to enjoy ‘The Masked Singer.’ Head over to Fubo Tv, DirecTV, or YouTube Tv to watch the new episodes. Some of the platforms also offer free trial periods, which you can use before they start charging you for your services.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, there is a chance that ‘The Masked Singer’ will eventually make its way to the platform. Hulu already has two seasons of the show, which leads us to believe that Season 3 will head there as well. However, you might not be able to stream the new episodes immediately.

The Masked Singer Season 3 Spoilers:

The first face-off sees Kangaroo and Night Angel competing, while Astronaut and Turtle go toe to toe. It is exceptionally evenly matched as we have some of the strongest performers on stage. However, Night Angel and Turtle proceed directly to the Battle of the Sixes, from their groups, while Kangaroo and Astronaut are left to battle it out again.

Astronaut’s second performance is out of the world, and Kangaroo is sent home. As we’d iterated previously, she turns out to be Jordyn Woods. It looks like panelist Jenny McCarthy was right on the money in the final round of guesses.

While today’s round saw two Group A performers going up against two Group C champions, the upcoming face-off will have a slight wrinkle, because there are three Group B performers, and one from Group C. Therefore, two Group B performers will have to go head to head. In all probability, we will see Rhino going up against Frog, while Kitty and Banana battle it out.

It seems likely that Kitty and Frog will both be going to the Battle of the Sixes. Whether Rhino or Banana is eliminated, depends on how the second round of face-offs turns out. However, there is a good chance that Banana will be unmasked in the upcoming smackdown. Stay tuned for the latest updates, and if you’re curious about Banana’s identity before the mask goes off, you can check out our guess here.

