The premise of ‘The Masked Singer’ is pretty much nestled in the name— the celebrity participants don a costume and battle it out on the stage to exhibit their vocal prowess. Each sing-off can reveal some pertinent information about the real identity of the contestants. After all, nobody, not even the judges, is aware of who is behind the mask, and so the secret is only revealed upon elimination. Although there are many shows like ‘The Voice’ that aim to judge an artist solely on their performance, ‘The Masked Singer’ actually takes it up a notch with some rather quirky costumes. So, if you’re intrigued and want to learn more about the season 4 premiere, then you’re in luck, as this article contains all the information you need.

The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date

The fourth iteration of the reality singing competition will air on September 23, 2020, at 8/7c. It will return on Fox, and as always, will be hosted by Nick Cannon. Also, a sneak peek was released on September 13, 2020, which gave us a first look at the new costumes.

Where to Watch The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 1 Online?

If you wish to catch up with the previous seasons at home, then fret not. If you’re without a cable subscription, you can still find the show online. Fox and TubiTV have ‘The Masked Singer’ on their platform for free viewing. If you already have a Hulu subscription, then you will find the show over there as well. FuboTV and YouTubeTV also house the show, and if you don’t have a subscription, you can make use of their free trials.

As for season 4, it will be available on Wednesdays at 8/7c, starting from September 23, 2020, on Fox’s official website. In the past, the episodes have been available to view one day after they aired on Hulu, and there is no reason to believe that this will change. As of now, the sneak peek has only been uploaded on these two platforms, so we believe that these outlets will be your best bet of catching the series online.

The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 1 Spoilers

17 celebrities will be in disguise for the series, but there will only be 16 performers as the show is finally introducing its first duet costume, the Snow Owls. When the accolades of the artists are clubbed together, it makes for an impressive list— 46 Grammy nominations, 23 platinum records, five Super Bowl appearances, and four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The sneak peek also revealed the splendid costumes, including Popcorn, Giraffe, Whatchamacallit, and Dragon. Alongside that, clues as to the identities of the celebrities were also given. The host and the judges will reprise their role for season 4, so get ready for the hilarious and sassy exchanges between Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy. The guest judges are yet to be revealed.

For the first time in the history of ‘The Masked Singer,’ super fans of the show get a chance to save their favorite contestant from elimination from the comfort of their home. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the studio audience was removed. So, the next best step, naturally, is to have a virtual audience that acts in the same capacity. This effort is being undertaken in collaboration with the company On Camera Audiences.

Some changes to the set can also be expected, given that the executive producer, Craig Plestis, said, “There’s some elements that we’re developing right now that will literally blow everyone’s mind with what we’re doing with the set, when it comes out in the fall, that no other network show has done before.”

